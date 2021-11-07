All three Kanawha Valley teams competing in this season’s Class AAA playoffs have to hit the road for their first-round games, with their trips comprised of the short, the long and the in-between.
South Charleston (5-5), the No. 12 seed, got the shortest trip of the trio, as it only needs to travel 33 miles down Interstate 64 to Ona to face No. 5 seed Cabell Midland (9-1). That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The longest trek belongs to No. 11 Hurricane (6-4), which faces a haul of 342 miles to the Eastern Panhandle to meet No. 6 Jefferson (9-1), whose lone loss this season came to Martinsburg. Their contest is set to start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The tweener of the group goes to No. 9 George Washington (7-3), which needs to travel 114 miles to visit Greenbrier East (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Spartans were one-time members of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, along with GW.
Game assignments, including date, location and kickoff time for all 24 first-round games were determined Sunday during a meeting at the Secondary School Activities Commission office in Parkersburg. The higher-seeded teams in each game got to pick the approved home field, while the lower seed selected the day and kickoff time.
Meanwhile, three other current MSAC members also qualified for the AAA playoffs, and all of them finished in the top eight of the ratings, and will host first-round games.
Midland is joined in that group by neighboring rivals Huntington and Spring Valley in the AAA field.
The unbeaten Highlanders (10-0) secured the No. 1 seed and will host No. 16 Wheeling Park (4-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Timberwolves (8-2), the No. 7 seed, welcome a visit from No. 10 Princeton (5-3), also scheduled for 7:30 Friday.
Two other Kanawha Valley schools finished highly in the Class AA ratings and will host first-round games this weekend.
Herbert Hoover (10-0), the top seed, elected to play its contest against No. 16 Fairmont Senior (5-4) on the artificial turf at University of Charleston Stadium. The Polar Bears chose 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the kickoff time.
Poca (7-2), the No. 5 seed in AA, drew No. 12 Liberty Raleigh (7-3) in the first round, and that game will be held at O.O. White Stadium in Putnam County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The rest of the first-round playoff schedule:
CLASS AAA
No. 15 Parkersburg South (5-5) at No. 2 Martinsburg (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
No. 14 Morgantown (5-5) at No. 3 Bridgeport (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday
No. 13 Woodrow Wilson at (5-5) at No. 4 University (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday
CLASS AA
No. 15 Shady Spring (7-3) at No. 2 Independence (8-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday
No. 14 Bluefield (5-3) at No. 3 Point Pleasant (9-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
No. 13 Frankfort (6-4) at No. 4 Lincoln (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
No. 11 Grafton (8-2) at No. 6 North Marion (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
No. 10 Roane County (8-2) at No. 7 Nicholas County (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
No. 9 Scott (7-3) at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday
CLASS A
No. 16 Gilmer County (7-3) at No. 1 Cameron (9-0, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
No. 15 Midland Trail (6-4) at No. 2 Doddridge County (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
No. 14 Meadow Bridge (6-4) at No. 3 East Hardy (9-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
No. 13 Clay-Battelle (8-2) at No. 4 Ritchie County (9-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
No. 12 Sherman (6-4) at No. 5 Mount View (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
No. 11 Greenbrier West (6-4) at No. 6 Williamstown (8-2), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
No. 10 Trinity (7-2) at No. 7 James Monroe (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
No. 9 Moorefield (7-3) vs. No. 8 Wheeling Central Catholic (7-3), 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium