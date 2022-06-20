Ella Giles hasn't yet started her first high school basketball game but already has an NCAA Division I offer.
The University of Dayton offered a scholarship to Giles on Sunday. The Flyers liked what they saw of the Huntington High School sophomore in travel ball.
Giles averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game last season to help the Highlanders to a 24-1 record and a second consecutive Class AAAA state championship.
Huntington High coach Lonnie Lucas called Giles "the best freshman in the state" last season. The daughter of former Marshall University football basketball and track standout Reggie Giles, Ella said she won't rest on her laurels.
"I've been getting in the gym," Giles said of what she's done in the offseason. "Three times a week I'm lifting, then the other days I'm working on skill stuff. I'm not the greatest shooter, so I'm working on my shooting more, getting better at ballhandling and making the right decisions."
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Huntington St. Joe basketball standout Zavion Johnson (Concord), Spring Valley golfer Isaac Bowen (Alice Lloyd).
OFFERS: Rock Hill girls basketball star Hazley Matthews (Georgetown College); Ironton lineman Bowen Gossett and wide receiver Ty Perkins (Kentucky), Hurricane defensive back Laron Hall and George Washington wide receiver Keegan Slack (Marshall); South Gallia basketball player Emma Clary (Rio Grande);
Fairland basketball player Will Davis (Penn State-Greater Allegheny); Huntington Prep boys basketball player Dillon Tingler (Akron); Fairland defensive back Steeler Leep (Limestone); Riverside defensive end Braydin Ward (West Virginia);
Ashland linebacker Landon Himes (Hanover); Girls basketball players Taylor Maddox of Nitro and Sophie Nichols of Ripley (Wheeling); Pikeville girls basketball star Trinity Rowe (Chattanooga); Former South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn of Myrtle Beach High (Davidson); Running backs Amari Felder of Ironton Ryan Sissel of Portsmouth West (West Virginia State).
VISITS: Huntington High wide receiver/defensive back Zah Zah Jackson (West Virginia) and linebacker Markell Jones (Union); Chesapeake linebacker Marcus Burnside (Otterbein); Capital quarterback JacQai Long (Stanford); Rowan County girls basketball all-stater Haven Ford (Marshall); Riverside safety Jake Walker (Grove City).
SCHULTZ WINS NATIONAL TITLE: Point Pleasant junior Cody Schultz won the championship of the discus throw Sunday at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Schultz threw 173 feet, 7 inches, winning by more than 5 feet. Schultz is a two-time Class AA state champion.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Hurricane softball star Kiersten Landers has transferred from Florida State to Mississippi State as a graduate student. Former Centre College player Ryleigh Bledsoe is the new volleyball coach at Cabell Midland.
Ironton is the largest Division V football program in Ohio and fell one boy short of being moved to Division IV in last week's Ohio High School Athletic Association reclassifications. Logan softball coach Jason Davis resigned.