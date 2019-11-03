HUNTINGTON — Douglass-Cammack claimed two of the four championship games and the Huntington Hawks D and C teams were swept at the Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl in Joan C. Edwards Stadium at Marshall University on Saturday.
A Team
It didn’t take long for the DC Express to get rolling in the A Team championship game.
Zah-Zah Jackson took the first play from scrimmage 65 yards for a touchdown and Douglass-Cammack never looked back in a 42-14 win over the Barboursville Knights.
Jackson accounted for three offensive touchdowns on runs 59, 63, and 65 yards and also scored on a 43-yard pick-six in the first half.
Barboursville got touchdown runs from Cayden Pauley and Carson Nida in the loss. Along with Jackson, Douglass-Cammack players Taviun Chandler and D’Edrick Graves scored touchdowns.
B Team
A strong defensive performance from the DC Express offset a slow offensive start as DC wore down the Ona-Milton Panthers on its way to a 20-0 B Team championship game win.
The Ona-Milton Panthers came through with a fourth down stop on Douglass-Cammack’s first drive of the game but once the Express started rolling, it was a force to be reckoned with, running for two touchdowns and throwing for another.
Malachi Faulk ran for a 55-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half and scored from 47-yards on the final play of the game.
William Reed intercepted two passes and the DC Express defense finished the regular season and playoffs without giving up a single point.
C Team
The Barboursville Knights flexed big plays on offense and played suffocating defense in a 20-0 shutout win in the C Team championship game.
The Barboursville Knights defense forced and recovered a pair of fumbles and Carson Christian ran wild on the Huntington Hawks defense in the first half of the C Team championship game, scoring twice to give the Barboursville a 14-0 lead at halftime.
Cole Paynter scored the Knights’ third and final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter and the defense stood tall and preserved the shutout.
D Team
Cam Booth’s touchdown run in the final minute of the game gave the Ceredo-Kenova Wonders a 16-12 victory over the Huntington Hawks in the D Team championship game.
The score was his second touchdown run of the game.
Booth scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Wonders an early lead. Brody Watts converted the two-point conversion, giving them an 8-0 lead that held until halftime.
In the third quarter, Huntington’s Rajan Thompson scored on touchdown runs of 50 and 33 yards to give the Hawks a 12-8 lead, but the offense was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
E Team
No score was kept in a game between the league’s youngest players representing the Huntington Hawks and Ceredo-Kenova Wonders, but it wouldn’t have mattered even if it was.
Each defense made key plays and kept the opponent out of the end zone for the length of the contest.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.