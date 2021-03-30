I may be early, so please forgive me. Perhaps it’s the recent wonderful weather or the fact that March is running out of days on the calendar – I can’t honestly put my finger on it, but I have Spring Gobbler fever badly.
Scrolling through my social media feeds isn’t helping my fever either. My buddies are like a NASCAR pit crew in how fast they can post a turkey image on their story. Sometimes I wonder how they even found the time to hunt with all the posing and picture taking going on during their day afield. Pictures from Florida always start first and then the amount and frequency of the pictures slowly build as the southern states open their seasons. With our season starting on April 19th this year, that means I have nearly three weeks’ worth of social media influencers filling my brain with yet another grab-and-grin turkey picture post. If it sounds like sour grapes, well it probably is – I admit it.
Nonetheless, I find myself searching the news for stories about turkey hunting and turkey hunters in my free time. I am craving real content versus virtual posts and tweets. I think we are all getting a little fatigued by the virtual world we have been living in during these trying times. In my search for turkey hunting news, I came across an announcement from Megan Wisecup, Hunter Education Administrator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources that fits perfectly in the getting-ready-for-season, planning, and looking forward to our West Virginia spring gobbler opener mood that many of us are in.
The report is a reminder of planning and safety and in my mind, we can’t talk or read enough on the subjects so I decided the news was relevant and timely enough to share.
Spring turkey hunting success and safety comes down to the same thing – proper planning.
“Be aware of what’s around you. Even if you’re on private property, there could be other hunters out there who are coming to your call. Remember, turkey hunters, are skilled in the art of concealment. Don’t shoot at movement; don’t shoot at sound; no turkey’s worth it. I encourage hunters to only shoot after they see the turkey’s beard and have a safe backstop,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Being safe is important because the people we hunt with are our family and close friends.”
Hunters who do shoot a turkey are encouraged to not carry it over their shoulder to avoid someone mistaking it for a live bird and take a shot. Wisecup suggested hunters use a blaze orange turkey transport harvest bag.
Practicing safe hunting becomes more crucial as the annual spring leaf out progresses.
“The later it gets in May, the harder it is to see. Hunters need to stay vigilant to identify the bird and the beard,” she said.
Tips
· Plan to wear blaze orange when moving from one spot to another because you never know if someone else is out there, even on private land.
· Avoid wearing patriotic colors – red, white, blue. These same colors are found in a turkey’s head.
· Be aware that mushroom hunters will be moving through the timber in late April and May. Mushroom hunters are encouraged to wear blaze orange and avoid red, white, and blue.
· Plan to add bug spray and drinking water to the field bag
· A blind is good for concealment and when taking kids turkey hunting, but not for moving around. If you plan to be mobile, don’t bring the blind.
· If hunting private land, be sure you have permission and know the property boundaries.
· Even if hunting private property, the potential exists that someone else may be out there. Trespassing calls increase during turkey season.
· Be extremely careful if planning to use decoys to hunt. Another hunter may mistake you for a turkey.