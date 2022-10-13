Hurricane's Mondrell Dean (4) attempts to break away from Spring Valley defener Logan Perry (2) during a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Hurricane's Mondrell Dean (4) attempts to break away from Spring Valley defener Logan Perry (2) during a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Mondrell Dean isn't likely to add to his sack total of seven vs. run-oriented Cabell Midland, but the Knights no doubt will be aware of where the Hurricane linebacker/defensive end is on every play.
The Redskins (5-1), fifth in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA playoff ratings, visit No. 3 Cabell Midland (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a showdown of AAA powers.
Dean, who on Thursday picked up a scholarship offer, his 13th, from Jacksonville State, leads a vaunted Hurricane defense that allows just more than one touchdown per game by its starters.
"The defense comes to play every week," Redskins coach Donnie Mays said. "The JV has given up a couple of touchdowns and special teams gave up one, but our starting defense is giving up 8.5 points per game."
Dean, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior, averages 11.4 tackles per game. Fellow senior linebacker Lucas Rippetoe, 6-1, 205, averages 11.2. Joey Quijano averages 7.5 and Kameron Phillips 6.3. Mays said he'd put his linebacking corps up against anybody's in the state.
Dean, who transferred from South Charleston, heads the unit. He also sometimes lines up at defensive end. He owns offers from Marshall, Cincinnati, several Mid-American Conference programs and others.
"Mondrell is special," Mays said. "He’s in kind of the same division as Randy Moss and guys like that in what he can do in the state and go on to the next level and fulfill all his dreams. When we’ve moved him down to end, he’s been outstanding with his quickness and power."
Hurricane also features a stellar secondary. Freshman Laron Dues has three interceptions. Bryson Murrell, Jai'den Smith and Heath Montgomery are strong against the run and the pass. Montgomery averages 9.8 tackles per game.
"They have kept everything in front of them," Mays said. "Murrell might be the smartest kid on the team. He’s like having a coach on the field, getting everybody in the right places."
The Redskins likely will need everyone in the right places against Cabell Midland. The Knights rarely throw, but feature a punishing run game headed by their own college prospects, quarterback Ryan Wolfe and running back Curtis Jones.
"Cabell Midland is a powerful team," Mays said. "They do a great job of executing their offense. They’ve been consistently good doing what they do. They’re probably the most-physical team we’ll play all year. If you can match their physicality, then you give yourself a chance."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.