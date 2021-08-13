Marshall's Jacob Adams (12) chases down the ball as Rio Grande's Samuel Pedersen (11) and Marshall's Adam Lubell (14) look on in the second half of Friday's scoreless draw at Evan E. Davis Field at Rio Grande.
Marshall's Jacob Adams (12) chases down the ball as Rio Grande's Samuel Pedersen (11) and Marshall's Adam Lubell (14) look on in the second half of Friday's scoreless draw at Evan E. Davis Field at Rio Grande.
RIO GRANDE, OHIO — Marshall University’s first men’s soccer match since winning a national championship ended in a scoreless draw on Friday morning.
The Herd opened the exhibition season at the University of Rio Grande, an NAIA powerhouse, and the teams battled each other and a sweltering heat before settling on a scoreless draw at Evan E. Davis Field in Rio Grande, Ohio.
The two teams played a pair of 45-minute periods, but elected not to play overtime.
The “B” game between the two schools, which was played simultaneously on the adjacent practice field, ended in a 1-1 deadlock with no overtime period.
The Thundering Herd outshot the RedStorm 16-7 overall and 6-0 in shots on goal.
Marshall’s first half lineup was comprised of its regular starting lineup — including All-American Vitor Dias — and head coach Chris Grassie’s club peppered Rio Grande goalkeeper Daniel Merino with 11 shots, five of which were on frame.
Merino made a trio of dazzling stops, though, to keep the Thundering Herd off the board.
The RedStorm managed five of their seven shots and three of their four corner kick chances after halftime, but failed to find the back of the net.
Merino went the distance in goal for Rio Grande, while Oliver Semmle played the first half and Cooper Blay was in net in the second half for Marshall.
The Thundering Herd is now 0-4-2 all-time in its six exhibition contests with head coach Scott Morrissey’s RedStorm.
Rio Grande will play its final preseason tuneup at Mount Vernon Nazarene on Tuesday, while Marshall departed immediately following Friday’s matchup for Chapel Hill, N.C. where it will face the University of North Carolina in the second of its three preseason exhibitions on Sunday.
Information for this report was provided by Randy Payton, Rio Grande’s sports information director.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.