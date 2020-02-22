SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When all else fails, Parkersburg always has its swarming, full-court pressure defense to fall back on.
It’s quite a safety blanket to have, and on Saturday, when not a lot of anything else was going right, the Big Reds squeezed the life out of upset-minded George Washington.
Playing without starting and backup point guards Maddi Leggett and Sierra Mason, the No. 2 Big Reds (17-5) forced 26 turnovers to overcome an inconsistent offense in a 61-46 win over the Patriots in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions girls basketball title game at the South Charleston Community Center.
It marked the third straight conference crown for Parkersburg.
The Big Reds outscored GW 38-22 in the second half after trailing 24-23 at the break and cranked the heat up in the second half. The Patriots attempted just three field goals in the third quarter as getting the ball out of the shadow of its own basket was a chore in and of itself.
“It seems like all year we’ve had to play the first half to get to the second half with foul trouble and stuff,” Parkersburg coach Scott Cozzens said. “Being down two pretty good guards I didn’t feel we could play that style the whole game, even though we want to — I was afraid we’d get gassed. Hang around, hang around and then we’d go to it and that helped us because they were worn out about the time we really started to turn it up.”
It was an odd game from the start as foul trouble and turnovers galore prevented either team from finding any sort of flow. GW (13-9) largely got what it wanted early, open looks from 3-point range for sharpshooters Kalissa Lacy, Lauren Harmison and Vivian Ho.
But GW made just 3 of 15 from beyond the arc in the first half and just 2 of 9 foul shots, yet somehow led by a point at the break. Patriots coach Jamie LaMaster knew his team would have to play a near-perfect game to play with the two-time defending state champions, and despite hanging around for the better part of three quarters, there were plenty of mistakes to choose from.
Also not helping matters was significant foul trouble to Ho, who picked up her third at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter, her fourth with 2:51 remaining in the period and eventually fouled out in the fourth. As GW’s primary ball handler, her absence made an already daunting task near impossible.
“When you get Vivian in foul trouble it just makes it very, very difficult,” LaMaster said. “Credit their pressure — they’re big, they’re long, they swarm you … she’s getting doubled and somebody has to be open and, quite honestly, she can’t see over them.
“Most surprised with our uncharacteristic poor shooting. What I’ve got to get my kids to understand is that against good teams like this you’re only going to get so many opportunities, and when you get them you better take advantage of them. We didn’t take advantage of them today.”
Maggie Richards and Aleea Crites came up with the first two buckets of the third quarter for Parkersburg and the Big Reds didn’t trail again. Crites finished with a team-high 14 points despite significant foul trouble of her own.
All told, George Washington attempted 29 free throws and Parkersburg 24, but the Patriots made just 16 while the Big Reds connected on 20.
Cozzens, now in his third season, still has yet to lose to an MSAC opponent and said it has served as an important steppingstone toward the team’s postseason success in recent seasons.
“We’re pretty proud of it,” Cozzens said. “If you look the polls, half of the top 10 or more is this conference, so to be champions of this conference you’ve accomplished a lot and we don’t take it lightly.”
Lacy finished with a game-high 23 points with 11 of those coming from the foul line. Ho added eight points for GW. Bre Wilson scored 13 points to go with eight rebounds and six steals for the Big Reds as eight players made their way into the scorebook.