Marshall's Joshua Bowers (10), right, intercepts a pass intended for Gardner-Webb wide receiver T.J. Luther (0) as the Marshall University football team takes on Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Huntington.
Marshall wide receiver Charles Montgomery (10), left, attempts to break away from Gardner-Webb defensive end Ty French (47) as the Marshall University football team takes on Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — For the second straight week, the Marshall defense kept their opponent from scoring an offensive touchdown.
The difference was that against Gardner-Webb, the offense was able to capitalize on the extra possessions as the Herd defeated the Runnin’ Bulldogs 28-7 on Saturday at a rain-soaked Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
The victory, which put a wrap on the non-conference portion of the schedule, snapped a two-game losing skid and improved Marshall to 3-2 on the season as they enter a bye week. Gardner-Webb fell to 1-4.
Steven Gilmore intercepted two passes, Joshua Bowers added a third and Micah Abraham recovered a fumble in the first quarter that was forced by Abraham Beauplan. Marshall sacked the opposing quarterback three times.
The Herd's offense was again led by Khalan Laborn, who carried the ball 35 times and tallied 191 yards and two scores, each of which came in the second half.
Henry Colombi threw two touchdown passes in the first half, one each to Corey Gammage and AJ Turner, but left with an injury late in the second quarter and never returned. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 138 yards and one interception.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
