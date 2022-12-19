Marshall defensive lineman Damion Barber (89) rushes to the end zone after intercepting a pass from Connecticut quarterback Zion Turner (11) during the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 19, 2022, in Conway, South Carolina.
Marshall defensive lineman Damion Barber (89) rushes to the end zone after intercepting a pass from Connecticut quarterback Zion Turner (11) during the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 19, 2022, in Conway, South Carolina.
CONWAY, S.C. — Marshall scored the first 28 points of the game and capped its season with a fifth consecutive win over UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
The win snapped a three-game bowl losing streak for Marshall as it picked up its first postseason win since the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl. It also marked the first postseason win for Charles Huff as a head coach.
The Herd jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, matching the highest scoring output for a single quarter all season, with a touchdown pass from Cam Fancher to Corey Gammage and a 34-yard interception return for touchdown by Damion Barber.
Barber's interception was his first for the Thundering Herd in his one season with the team but served as the second turnover of the game after Isaiah Norman recovered a UConn fumble on the Huskies' first play from scrimmage.
That turnover set up the first score and kick-started the Herd offense after its game-opening drive stalled inside the Huskies' 35-yard line.
"Offensively we came out and didn't get it done in the first drive but the defense came out and responded," head coach Charles Huff said. "That allowed us to get back into rhythm of playing, which led to some success in that first half."
The Herd defense intercepted three passes, recovered a fumble and forced UConn to turn the ball over on downs twice in the win. None were bigger, though, than Micah Abraham's fourth quarter pick, which he caught in the endzone to preserve a two-possession lead for Marshall with just over five minutes remaining.
A 38-yard scamper from running back Rasheen Ali set up the Herd's third score of the day, a 10-yard pass from Fancher to tight end Devin Miller to extend the lead to 21-0 before halftime. Ali added to the tally in the third quarter with his first rushing touchdown of the 2022 season, giving Marshall a 28-0 lead.
Fancher completed half of his passes (10-20) for 93 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. Gammage hauled in three of those passes for a team-high 50 yards, including his sixth score of the season.
But the Huskies wouldn't go away quietly.
Running back Victor Rosa got the Huskies on the board late in the third quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run with 5:35 left in the period and then scored again on a 24-yard rush on the final play of the third quarter to bring UConn within two scores of the Herd, but the deficit was too large to eliminate.
"We started the game off with some exciting plays. UConn, hats off to them. They battled to the end when they had every reason to turn it in when we were up 28-0 but they battled back," Huff said. "But the boys in green kept battling too."
Ali, who missed the first ten games of the season, was named the Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP after carrying 15 times for a team-best 94 yards and a touchdown in the win. Khalan Laborn added 92 yards on 21 carries.
"He never lost confidence in himself," Huff said of Ali, "never lost confidence in his ability and I think when he came back you guys saw that."
"I'm not gonna say I thought I was gonna win it, but I don't know, I manifested it," Ali said, recounting a walk on the beach earlier that morning when he spoke with offensive lineman Trent Holler about the game. "With the injury, I knew I wanted to play hard for our last game and am happy to leave with a trophy."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.