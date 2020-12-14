HUNTINGTON - As the old saying goes, 'Defense wins championships.'
In 2020, that is true for each division winner within Conference USA.
Marshall and UAB bring Conference USA's top two total defenses into Friday night's Conference USA Championship, which will get started at 7 p.m. from Huntington's Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The game will also be seen nationally on CBS Sports Network.
Marshall's defensive work has been nothing short of impressive this season behind defensive coordinator Brad Lambert.
The Herd is among the national leaders in several statistical categories, including leading all of FBS in scoring defense (11.4 points per game) and yards per play (4.14).
Marshall is also second in FBS behind Georgia in rushing defense at 73 yards per game and second behind Wisconsin in total defense at 253.9 yards per game.
Lambert's defense has allowed opponents to eclipse the 300-yard mark only twice in eight games. The Herd allowed 364 yards in the 17-7 win over No. 23 Appalachian State and 303 yards in the 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee.
Statistically speaking, one of Marshall's best efforts came in the 20-0 loss to Rice on Dec. 5 when the Herd allowed just 213 yards on 60 plays - an average of just 3.5 yards per play.
Those numbers are why Lambert was named a candidate for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant.
Lambert said his players are the reason behind the success.
"I think we're a confident group," Lambert said. "Our guys have shown up and played hard and tackled well every game."
Marshall's defense is led by linebacker Tavante Beckett, who has 77 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss in eight games. Beckett has also recovered four fumbles and forced two on the season.
Another player emerging off the edge for the Herd is Darius Hodge, who finished with a career-high 14 tackles in the loss to Rice.
Hodge, a defensive end, leads Marshall with 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2020.
"Darius has shown up every Saturday and been extremely productive for us," Lambert said. "I've been really proud of him and how hard he plays on Saturday. He loves to play and you never have to worry about him chasing the ball."
On the other side of the football, UAB brings a pass defense which ranks second in FBS in yards per pass attempt (5.4).
That means the Blazers don't often give up long passing plays. They have allowed just one of 40 yards or more all season, which will challenge Marshall quarterback Grant Wells.
UAB is also formidable against the run, allowing just 138.9 yards per game on the ground, which is second to Marshall within Conference USA.