ASHLAND — Maybe the best way to stop COVID-19 is to let the Ashland football team’s defense take a crack at it.
The Tomcats defense has halted everything else. Last week, Ashland scored as many points in a 42-0 victory over Fleming County as it’s given up all season in going 9-0.
That defense will next be tested by Belfry (8-3) in the Kentucky Class AAA state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Putnam Stadium.
“Our defense has been incredible,” Tomcats coach Tony Love said. “It’s a big reason we’re where we are.”
Just one team, Raceland, ahs scored double digits on Ashland. That came in a 50-14 loss on Oct. 2. The Tomcats have shut out three of their last four opponents.
Their three consecutive blankings of Bell County, Rowan County and Greenup County marked the first time since 1990 they’d held a consecutive trio of foes scoreless. That, incidentally, also was the last season Ashland won a state championship.
In addition to the triumphs over Raceland and Fleming County, the Tomcats have beaten Bourbon County 44-6, East Carter 54-7, Russell 41-7, Bell County 35-0, Rowan County 46-0, Greenup County 47-0 and Russell, again, 10-7.
Defensive coordinator Chad Tackett’s unit has been dominant. His son Caleb has led the way with a team-high 91 tackles, 63 solo, eight for losses and one sack.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior outside linebacker has shown quickness, toughness and sure tackling.
“I’m proud of him and how he’s played this year,” coach Tackett said of Caleb.
Fellow linebacker Tristian Rayburn, who has several small-college offers, also has been stellar, making 49 tackles, five for losses, and two sacks. Rayburn, as are the rest of the Tomcats, places team ahead of individual accolades.
“It feels good to be in the semifinals,” Rayburn said.
Kolby Coburn, a 6-3, 220-pound senior defensive end, leads Ashland with four sacks. Defensive tackle Zaine Christian has a team-best 11 tackles for losses.
The Tomcats hope to repeat their championship of 1990, but in less heart-pounding style. In the semifinals that season, Ashland trailed Belfry 20-0 before rallying for a 35-20 triumph.
The 2020 Pirates present another challenge. Belfry averages 41.7 points per game behind the running of Isaac Dixon, who has 1,609 yards and 25 touchdowns on 104 carries. He and Ashland’s Keontae Pittman, an Army commit who has run for 1,226 yards and 21 TDs on 127 attempts, are two of the premier backs in the state.
Coach Phil Heywood has led Belfry to seven state championships using a physical offense and aggressive defense. Love said there’s no reason to think anything will change on Friday.
“Belfry, you can pull video from last year or 10 years ago and it will be the same,” Love said. “They do what they do very well. They’re very physical.”