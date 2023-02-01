The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Thundering Herd football program grew by 25 on Wednesday.

Marshall officially introduced the 2023 football signing class on National Signing Day, one that included 17 defensive players and eight on the offensive side, with a nearly even mix of high school recruits and college transfers.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

