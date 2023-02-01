HUNTINGTON — The Thundering Herd football program grew by 25 on Wednesday.
Marshall officially introduced the 2023 football signing class on National Signing Day, one that included 17 defensive players and eight on the offensive side, with a nearly even mix of high school recruits and college transfers.
“I’m really excited about these young men that we’re adding,” coach Charles Huff said in a signing day press conference Wednesday night. “I think when you get a chance to get to know them, their character is going to stick out, the type of young men they are (and) the competitive energy they display not only on the field, but also in the classroom and in the community.”
Thirteen transfers were announced as part of the 2023 signing class, including two linebackers, three defensive backs, three defensive linemen, two offensive linemen, a pair of wide receivers and a tight end.
Huff and the coaching staff paired those 13 transfers with 12 high school recruits for the signing class that was announced Wednesday. That announcement did not include walk-ons or preferred walk-ons who have chosen to sign with the Herd this offseason.
“We still believe in recruiting the high school athlete; we just have to adapt to the times,” Huff said. “The transfer portal is here and alive. My opinion or yours on what it should or shouldn’t be doesn’t matter.”
Noteworthy transfers include J.J. Roberts, a former Cabell Midland standout who played previously at Wake Forest, former Appalachian State linebacker Kesean Brown, who started eight games for the Mountaineers in 2022, former Kentucky wide receiver DeMarcus Harris, who played in 39 games for the Wildcats, Chinazo “C.K.” Obobi, who was the top ranked offensive lineman in Europe before playing at Laney College, and Marc Viechec, who was the Sun Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Southeastern University last season.
Of the 12 high school recruits, two (Jaden Yates and Caleb Clark-Glover) are early enrollees and will be eligible to go through spring drills with those transfers who are already enrolled.
Yates is the son of former Herd football standout Max Yates, who is in the Athletics Hall of Fame at Marshall, but said he is excited to start his own gridiron journey in Kelly green and white.
He and several others from the 2023 signing class met with local media members Wednesday afternoon. Nearly every single one of them spoke to the culture that Huff has built within the program as a reason for choosing the Herd.
“These young men will continue to help us close the gap as we’ve been doing,” Huff said. “I’m excited to get them going in the Fourth Quarter (offseason) program in about a week, then into spring ball and obviously the spring game before we head into the summer.”
Seven high school recruits, including Shawn Rouse from Cabell Midland, signed back in December but are not yet enrolled. The three recruits who signed Wednesday morning (Mathis Haygood, Tashawn Jeter and Jayven Hall) are also not enrolled or on campus and will not participate in spring practice.
Marshall football 2023 signing class
n Mathis Haygood, LB, 6-3, 210, Fayetteville, Ga., Sandy Creek, H.S.
n Tashawn Jeter, DB, 6-2, 180, Winston Salem, N.C., R.J. Reynolds H.S.
n Jayven Hall, LB, 6-2, 230, Woodstock, Ga., Roswell H.S.
n Jaden Yates, LB, 6-1, 220, Chicago, Ill./Columbus, Ohio, Gahanna Lincoln H.S.
n Caleb Clark-Glover, DB, 5-11, 165, Springdale, Ohio, Cincinnati Princeton H.S.
n Kesean Brown, LB, 6-2, 230, Columbia, S.C., Appalachian State
n J.J. Roberts, DB, 6-0, 190, Hurricane, W.Va., Wake Forest
n Josh Moten, DB, 6-0, 175, Waldorf, Md., Texas A&M
n Chris Thomas, DL, 6-5, 315, Tallahassee, Fla., Univ. of Florida
n Kylen McCracken, DL, 6-3, 305, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Ohio University
n Michael Green, DL, 6-4, 250, Williamsburg, Va., Univ. of Virginia
n Marc Viechec, LB, 6-0, 225, Naples, Fla., Southeastern Univ.
n Tah Mac Bright, DB, 6-2, 180, Houston, Texas, Incarnate Word
- Chinazo “C.K.” Obobi, OL, 6-5, 310, London, England, UK, Laney College
n Lloyd Willis, OL, 6-7, 315, Miami, Fla., Florida State
n Luke Soto, TE, 6-4, 260, Tehachapi, Calif., UTEP
n DeMarcus Harris, WR, 6-1, 190, Vero Beach, Fla., Kentucky
n Mason Pierce, WR, 5-7, 165, Pearland, Texas, McNeese State
n Ian Foster, DB, 5-11, 180, Brundidge, Ala., Pike County H.S.
n Beni Tshita, DL, 6-3, 260, Louisville, Ky., Dupont Manual H.S.
n Tracy Stephens, TE, 6-5, 260, Columbia, S.C., Ridge View, H.S.
n Ahmere Foster, DB, 5-9, 165, Miami, Fla., Christopher Columbus H.S.
n Shawn Rouse, OL, 6-4, 260, Milton, W.Va., Cabell Midland H.S.
n C.J. Davis, DB, 6-0, 175, Fort Wayne, Ind., Bishop Dwenger H.S.
n Mikailin Warren, 6-4, 385, Baltimore, Md., Sandy Creek H.S.