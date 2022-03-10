To win its Class AAAA girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal matchup against No. 4 Cabell Midland, No. 5 Capital knew it had to play big.
The problem for the Cougars was that they didn’t have a big that could play like the Knights’ Jazmyn Wheeler.
A matchup nightmare from the outset, Wheeler — a 6-foot-1 post player — poured in 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and scored almost at will in the post, going 12 for 15 from the floor and proving to be the difference in an otherwise defensive slugfest as Midland registered a 48-35 win in Thursday’s nightcap at the Charleston Coliseum.
The victory sent the Knights into the semifinals, where they’ll meet up with No. 1 Huntington at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Highlanders breezed past George Washington 74-30 earlier on Thursday.
“I think the girls stepped up,” Midland coach Matt Adkins said. “I thought the girls played well.”
Wheeler’s offensive exploits were one thing, but otherwise Midland (18-5) wasn’t exactly in the zone offensively. Yet the Knights were in a zone defensively, and it gave Capital fits for long stretches of the game.
The Cougars mustered just two field goals in the first half, shooting 2 for 17, and despite picking it up a bit after halftime, Capital couldn’t find enough baskets to make up for the damage Wheeler was doing in the post on the other side. By game’s end, the Cougars shot just 25% from the floor and went 3 for 19 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“The biggest thing was with our 2-3 [zone defense], the last time we played they just overextended us,” Adkins said. “We were out, we had lanes as big as the Ohio River, they could go wherever they wanted, take a tug boat down it if they wanted to. But tonight they closed the lanes off. They’re not going to beat you from the outside, they hit some, but we can live with that, but we took away their strength.”
Capital scored the first four points of the game and led 10-7 with 6:09 left in the second quarter after two free throws from Mya Toombs. However, the next 12 points belonged to Midland as it staked a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
That advantage ballooned to as many as 12 points in the third quarter before Capital finally showed signs of life, closing to within five at 27-22 with 2:00 to go in the period. Much of that stretch came with Wheeler off the floor, and upon her return she immediately scored and accounted for eight of Midland’s next 12 points as the Knights restored order, pushing the advantage back to 12 at 40-28 with 4:12 remaining.
“I read the defense,” Wheeler said. “They were playing on me and we got a lot of pick-and-rolls going. They switched a lot, I tried to post up a lot, get the ball inside and do what I do I guess.”
The Cougars were making their first appearance in the state tournament since the 2012-2013 season, and the climb to get there was certainly a long one. Capital went winless (0-23) five years ago before the team’s current group of four seniors arrived and helped push the program a little further forward each season.
Though Thursday marked the end of the prep road for Natalyia Sayles, Talayah Boxley, Skylar Bishop and Kierra Brown, Capital players and coach Mike Cunningham appreciated the experience more because of the climb.
“The result wasn’t what we wanted, however I’m super proud of these young ladies,” Cunningham said. “I get emotional because it’s so much love, it’s almost like having more daughters. I hurt for them because I know they wanted more, but at the same time I’m happy for them that they got to experience something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”
Boxley led Capital with 12 points with Toombs adding 10. Sayles finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.