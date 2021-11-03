ONA — Cabell Midland’s boys soccer team isn’t buying into the “third time’s a charm” mantra.
The third-seeded Knights (12-7-1) don’t believe in luck and know they’ll have to earn a victory against No. 2 Morgantown (14-6) when the teams meet at 7 p.m., Friday, in the Class AAA state semifinals at the YMCA Youth Complex in Beckley. No. 1 George Washington (20-1-1) takes on No. 4 Washington (13-3-3).
The state tournament appearance is the fourth for Cabell Midland and the third in as many seasons.
“Hopefully we can get something out of it this time,” said senior Ryan Holmes. “It helps us seniors. We know what to expect and the what the level of competition is going to be.”
Senior Jaden Fleshman said this team appears more motivated than the last two, possibly because expectations are higher within..
“It’s not really nerves at this point,” Fleshman said. “It’s more excitement. We’re just ready. We want to win it. That gives us a little extra fire, having been here three times.”
The Knights have gone 7-1-1 since a four-game losing streak in a 10-day period of September. Cabell Midland made adjustments defensively, moving Fleshman and Xander Opimo to the back, shoring up the defense. The strategy has proven effective.
Cabell Midland head coach Brian McNeel credited assistant Jack Defazio for suggesting the changes. McNeel said the Knights are a different team than early in the season.
“I feel very confident,” McNeel said. “We’ve moved players to certain positions to shore up. We moved Jaden back to help with the center and we moved Xaden back to help with the speed. Coach Defazio was the biggest reason why we moved people. Two years in a row he gave an outstanding regional speech. I still look to him. I’m still learning this and I rely on him so much.”
Opimo said he is impressed with Morgantown, but confident in his teammates.
“They’re pretty good,” Opimo said. “They have some guys up top and we have to stop them.”
Practice has been serious and intense, but the Knights have had their lighthearted moments. Cabell Midland’s girls also made the state tournament and jokingly said their games of foursquare before each match has helped them win. Holmes said, tongue in cheek, that the boys also have a ritual that’s key to victory.
“We play freeze tag with pool noodles,” Holmes joked, drawing laughter from his teammates.
McNeel said his team doesn’t need a gimmick, a lucky rabbit’s foot or anything else to win.
“The biggest thing is, they want it,” McNeel said. “Those seniors have been there twice and came back denied. They have a goal and a plan to get it.”