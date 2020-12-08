HUNTINGTON - Last season, Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni wanted to make sure everyone remembered that he wasn't just 'Antoni - there was a 'D' in his name.
This season, the Herd's veteran head coach is preaching for everyone to realize that's a capital 'D' as his team's defense has stolen the spotlight through two games.
As Marshall works through some offensive lulls, the defense has been consistent, limiting opponents to just 37.9 percent shooting from the floor while collecting double-digit steals in each win also.
Steals aren't the only thing that has been in double-digits; Marshall's victories have each come in that fashion as well with a 70-56 win over Arkansas State and an 80-64 road win at Wright State last week.
"I feel like defensively, we're in a really good spot," Marshall point guard Jarrod West said. "Our effort, our intensity, our attention to detail on the defensive end. I feel like we've done a really good job of that so far."
West has been the catalyst for the Herd defense, disrupting the opposing guards and making it hard for the opposition to get into its sets against Marshall.
Last time out, West set Marshall's all-time steals record, passing Skip Henderson for the program's No. 1 spot.
This week, Marshall (2-0) has a tough task going up against a team in College of Charleston that has good guard play and a toughness that the Herd has to match.
The Cougars use designed isolation sets out of the flow of their offense to get into the paint off the dribble and create opportunities, which West said was critical to slow during Wednesday's 7 p.m. meeting between the teams.
"It's going to be very important for us to guard - not only because of the person with the ball, but for team defensive purposes as well," West said. "I feel like if we can contain the bounce on those Isos and those clear-outs, it will help the bigs that have to help (defensively). That way, they can stay in position, box out and rebound."
Marshall's Taevion Kinsey is averaging 24 points per game so far this season, but he joined West in praising the defensive efforts of the team.
One of Marshall's biggest successes through two games has been recognizing the hot hand and making in-game adjustments that have neutralized those players.
In the last meeting, Wright State's Trey Calvin and Loudon Love each got going early, which led the Raiders to a 21-8 lead. Calvin had nine points and Love had eight in the game's first 10 minutes.
The two leaders for the Raiders had just 10 points over the final 30 minutes of action as Marshall made its way back for a 16-point win.
"On defense, we really lock in on each guy and taking it personal," Kinsey said. "I think that's what moreso it is - it's us taking it personal that you don't want to be scored on."
Kinsey said assistant coach Scott Rigot has focused on that defensive presence, which is about attitude and floor chemistry within the team.
"As we say, we move on a string," Kinsey said. "Everybody moves together as the ball moves."
College of Charleston came into Cam Henderson Center and handed Marshall a 76-66 loss last season, using tough guard play to get Marshall out of its offensive rhythm.
This season, the Herd's uptick in defensive effort has helped lead to transition opportunities on the other end, which keyed the Wright State comeback and have helped as the offense gets its own rhythm going.
"We've been forcing a decent amount of turnovers and we've been forcing teams to take tougher shots," West said.
Defensively, West didn't just ascend through the Marshall record books. He's also moving up in the Conference USA record books, too.
The Clarksburg native is currently in eighth place in Conference USA history and is only five steals from cracking the top-five. West needs 54 steals to join Charlotte's Eddie Baisden as the league's all-time leader.