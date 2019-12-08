HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s basketball team entered Saturday’s contest against Bowling Green allowing its opponents just 55.9 points per game.
A poor defensive effort though allowed the Falcons to obliterate that average by defeating the Thundering Herd 82-69 in front of 482 spectators at the Cam Henderson Center.
Bowling Green (5-3) shot 57 percent from the field and had all five of its starters score in double figures to get the road win. The Falcons missed just six shots in the second half.
Marshall (5-4) never led the contest but had drawn to a tie four times in the game, including once after being down by 12 in the second quarter.
The Herd couldn’t make shots from the foul line and couldn’t stop the Falcons’ Angela Perry, who scored 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the floor.
Bowling Green’s Kadie Hempfling had a double-double, scoring 11 points and nabbing 12 rebounds.
“Bowling Green played pretty well,” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. “I’m not sure we did a lot to counter the things they do well.
“(Perry), who we knew was pretty good, is really good. We didn’t make it hard on her at all.”
Kemper said Marshall’s 3-point field goal percentage of 34 percent was where he wanted his team to be and was pleased with the reduction in turnovers. The Herd turned the ball over just five times in the game.
Kristen Mayo overcame a slow start with zero points in the first quarter to get 10 in the second period on her way to leading Marshall in scoring with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
Khadaijia Brooks had a double-double for the Herd with 15 points and 11 boards, while freshman Savannah Wheeler came off the bench to get 11 points.
Bowling Green never trailed in the game and, after falling behind 12, Marshall rallied to tie the game with 2:54 remaining in the first half on a 3-pointer by Mayo. Marshall and Bowling Green traded baskets over the next one minute and nine seconds of the contest before two baskets by Perry on consecutive possessions put the Falcons ahead for good.
Elissa Brett hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the second period that built a seven-point lead for the Falcons at halftime, 43-36.
A jumper by Dazha Congleton and 3-pointer by Mayo early in the third period pulled Marshall to within two at 43-41, but the Falcons went on a 9-1 run to pull ahead 54-45 with 4:22 left in the period. The quarter would close with the Falcons holding a 61-52 lead.
Mayo’s triple with 5:25 to play got Marshall back to 67-63 but a 10-0 run by the Falcons would seal the Herd’s fate.
Marshall will be away for its next four games including the last two non-conference contests of the season at Rutgers on Dec. 15 and at Towson on Dec. 21. Marshall will open its Conference USA slate with games at Rice and at North Texas before it returns home again to face Middle Tennessee on Jan. 9.