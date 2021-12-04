Martinsburg's Xavion Kendall (22) speeds up the field on a carry against Huntington in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow (3) is tackled on a keeper as the Highlanders take on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Martinsburg's Xavion Kendall (22) speeds up the field on a carry against Huntington in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow (3) is tackled on a keeper as the Highlanders take on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
WHEELING — The difference in 14-14 and 20-7 was bigger than a few points in the outcome of a state championship game.
Martinsburg stopped Huntington High on fourth-and-goal at the 3-yard line, then four plays later scored to turn a 14-7 lead to 20-7 on its way to a 62-21 rout in the Class AAA state high school football title game Saturday afternoon at Wheeling Island Stadium. The series was crucial.
The Bulldogs stopped HHS quarterback Gavin Lochow just short of the goal line — so short, in fact, that Highlanders coach Billy Seals appealed the play, to no avail. Martinsburg took over with 5:22 to play in the second quarter. Hudson Clement gained four yards on a run over the left side, then made an astonishing one-handed catch for a 28-yard gain. On the next play, Eric King ran for 63 of his game-high 152 yards to the Highlanders' 4. Two plays later, Clement scored from the 3.
Seals said he considered a field goal attempt, but expressed confidence his team's defense could get the ball back even if Martinsburg stopped HHS short of a touchdown.
"That was huge," Seals said of the defensive stand and 99-yard drive. "We felt even if we didn't get it, we could stop them down there and get the ball back in pretty good field position. They got a couple of big plays and that was a little bit of a backbreaker there."
Martinsburg used goal-line stands in playoff victories over Spring Valley and Bridgeport to jump start its offense. The stop on Saturday appeared to dishearten Huntington High and inspire Martinsburg, which led 41-14 at halftime.
The Highlanders hurt themselves with six turnovers — five interceptions and a fumble. While all hurt, they just padded Martinsburg's score. The goal line stand and field-long drive was the determining factor.
"We put in a couple of different schemes and we moved Hudson around," Martinsburg coach Britt Sherman said of the drive. "If they were overloading one side, we put him on the other side. We just tried to go where they weren't."
Sherman said Clement's catch was huge, but so was King's run and the defense's stop at the 1.
"They're all big," Sherman said of the Bulldogs' key plays. "(Clement) is such an explosive athlete. All those plays were really big for us today."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.