HUNTINGTON — Last Friday, James Scott was great Scott.
The Huntington High defensive tackle played perhaps the best game of his career in a 37-15 victory over Cabell Midland in the Class AAA high school football playoff semifinals at Bob Sang Stadium. Now, he leads the top-ranked Highlanders (13-0) into the state championship game at noon Saturday against No. 2 Martinsburg (12-1).
“He’s been huge for us,” HHS coach Billy Seals said of Scott, a 6-foot, 285-pound senior. “Ask (linebackers) Tyrees Smith and David Bradshaw how important he’s been for us. He’s played fabulous football. He eats up double teams and allows Tyrees and David to go make plays.
Last week, he dominated the line of scrimmage.”
With the scored tied 7-7 and Cabell Midland at the Huntington High 15-yard line with 2:57 left in the first quarter, the Knights went for it on fouth-and-6. Scott stopped quarterback Ryan Wolfe on a keeper for a 1-yard loss, halting the drive at 11 plays and 57 yards. Two plays later, Gavin Lochow threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Noah Waynick for the winning score.
Cabell Midland’s next drive ended when Scott sacked Wolfe on fourth-and-11 at the Huntington High 36. Scott made two more tackles for losses, the second a key stop of running back Chandler Schmidt for on third-and-15 at the HHS 35.
Last week was a very emotional game,” Scott said. “We had great coaching that put us in the best position to make plays. I played with a lot of passion and just wanted to win.”
Scott is humble, deflecting credit to coaches and teammates. He owns several offers from NCAA Division II programs. Seals said whichever school Scott chooses will get a great player and better person.
“He’s funny,” Seals said. “He’s always smiling and he cares about the program. He has a 4.3 grade point average. Really intelligent. He’ll play college football and get a degree in whatever he wants.”
Scott took a virtual visit to the University of Chicago, well known for its strong academics. Wheeling University also has offered a scholarship and several other Mountain East Conference programs have contacted him. He said he’s not sure where he wants to go.
Off the field, Scott is laid back.
“I like to focus on my grades,” he said. “I work out, trying to get better, spend time with friends and family and I watch a lot of film.”
Scott said he patterns himself after Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.
“I feel like I’ve improved everywhere overall, but I’ve really improved my pass rushing ability,” said Scott, who has 14 tackles for losses among his 62 stops. “I’ve worked on different moves and improved my footwork and quickness so I can put pressure on the quarterback as well as play the run.
Seals said Huntington High’s defensive line is much like Scott, unheralded, yet outstanding.
A lot of the (22) interceptions we’ve had are because the defensive line put pressure on the quarterback,” Seals said. “Brody Sipple, Josh Pauley, Kiyou Jackson, Donovan Garrett, Markel Jones and Curtis Jones all have done a great job,” Seals said. Donovan’s just a junior and Curtis and Markel are sophomores.”
Scott said Martinsburg is excellent and that the Highlanders will be ready to play.
“This game presents more challenges since we haven’t seen a team like Martinsburg before, but I’m calm and ready to play,” Scott said.