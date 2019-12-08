KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Huntington wrestler A.J. Dempsey took first place a the Indian Classic Saturday at the conclusion of the two-day event at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Dempsey won the 170-pound weight class championship to help the Highlanders to 96.5 team points.
Huntington placed eighth out of 20 teams at the event which also included fifth-place Parkersburg Catholic.
Other individual placers for Huntington included Jaishawn Lyles, third place, 113 pounds; Nick Serrano, fifth place, and Theron Chapman, eighth place, 132 pounds; Alex Viars, fourth place, 138 pounds and Gabe Dempsey, fifth place, 145 pounds.