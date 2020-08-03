HUNTINGTON -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed on Saturday a second extension of an Ohio Department of Health order that continues to make it difficult for full-contact sports such as football and soccer to proceed.
The original order, signed for 10 days in July to allow The Basketball Tournament to take place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, expired July 15. It since has twice been extended with no new expiration date. The order allows for practices in all sports, but only inter-squad competition is permitted for low-contact and non-contact sports, including girls tennis, volleyball and golf.
Cross country was reclassified from a full-contact sport, but the Ohio High School Athletic Association is working to confirm its new designation as low-contact.
The first boys and/or girls golf matches may take place Wednesday. The initial girls tennis matches may be played Friday. After five scrimmages and one permitted preview, volleyball may begin regular-season play Aug. 21.
Those sports must also continue to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines, as they were allowed to resume practice the day after Memorial Day.
Full-contact sports may proceed with practices, but inter-squad competition remains prohibited unless all teams comply with the requirements set forth in the order. That is the sticking point, as all players, coaches, trainers, support staff and officials must have a COVID-19 test administered no more than 72 hours before competition and test negative in order to participate.
Most schools can't afford the cost of the tests and the OHSAA suspended all inter-squad scrimmages as a result.
Unless the order rescinded or expires before Aug. 21, soccer is unlikely to begin on time. If the order remains in place Aug. 24, football season will not begin as scheduled.
The OHSAA offered three contingency plans:
• If contact sports are not approved for school vs. school competition by Sept. 4, fall contact sports and remaining winter and spring sports will move to a condensed schedule that will take place between mid‐December and the end of June. Fall non‐contact sports would be played as scheduled.
• If the fall seasons begin but are halted, then resume, the OHSAA has plans to move to a modified fall sports season.
• If contact sports are approved for school vs. school competition, the OHSAA is prepared to set COVID‐19‐related requirements for schools to follow for competitions as requested by the Governor’s Office. The OHSAA will govern and issue consequences for the violation of the requirements.
Other guidelines of the ODH order include conducting daily symptom assessments; mandatory wearing of face coverings for athletic trainers, coaches and officials; strict social distancing rules for players who are not actively engaged in practice or in in-game competition; and immediate isolation and medical care for individuals which develop coronavirus symptoms.
Several schools throughout the state, particularly in large northern cities, have either canceled fall sports or delayed them until Oct. 1.
DeWine has scheduled a press briefing that might clarify matters for 4 p.m. Tuesday.