MORGANTOWN — As West Virginia settles into the first game week of the 2021 season, there are certainly several challenges that face the Mountaineers.
The team will open on the road, a place in which WVU went 0-4 a year ago with losses at Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas and Iowa State. It will also open with a rivalry game against a Power Five program in Maryland, a squad that secured a top-20 recruiting class in 2021 and one that features all new coordinators, making preparation, particularly in a season opener, even more challenging.
WVU head coach Neal Brown discussed all of these tasks during a press conference on Tuesday, but led with a more positive note, stressing the importance appreciating the moment.
“It’s game week, it’s taken us a while to get here but we are finally here,” Brown opened. “Really kind of grateful to open the season — told the staff this morning and will share with our players this afternoon when we get together, I think we need to find joy in coaching and playing at this time of year.
“There’s so many things going on in the world — our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody in Louisiana dealing with Hurricane Ida, and then military forces in Afghanistan and everywhere, especially those families that have lost loved ones — a lot going on in our world that’s negative, and hopefully our fans and our players and our staff can really find some joy in the opportunity to get out and compete this week.”
Prior to the start of the press conference, WVU released who would be competing where in its official pregame depth chart. Most of the starting positions had long been accounted for, but there were a couple of positional battles that were decided as well as a few surprises on the two-deep.
Perhaps the most hotly contested battle came at right cornerback opposite junior Nicktroy Fortune, and on Tuesday it was revealed that redshirt freshman Daryl Porter Jr. will get the nod on Saturday against the Terrapins. Porter appeared in six games a year ago and steps into the hole vacated by senior Dreshun Miller, who transferred to Auburn in the offseason.
Redshirt junior Jackie Matthews is listed as the backup with fellow redshirt junior Charles Woods serving as the backup to Scottie Young at the spear position. Both Matthews and Woods were involved in the competition for the starting job, with Porter and Matthews thought to be near a dead heat throughout most of the spring, summer and into preseason camp.
Brown said Matthews will still see the field quite often on Saturday but that a minor injury to Matthews as well as elevated play from Porter in fall camp were ultimately the deciding factors.
“Jackie missed a good bit of time — he’s going to play and he’s going to be healthy for the game, but he missed some time during fall camp,” Brown said. “Jackie is going to play a lot. Daryl Porter, we grade everything defensively and he was our most productive in that room in fall camp and he’s had some growth and he’s earned that opportunity.”
The other major positional battle came at kicker, where Cross Lanes’ Casey Legg edged out Evan Staley and Tyler Sumpter for the job. Sumpter will handle punting duties and Staley, who suffered a major knee injury against Kansas State last fall, will handle kickoffs.
Legg is 7 for 11 on field goal attempts over his three-year career and has made 16 extra points.
While praising Legg for his consistency in the fall, Brown also credited Staley, who has overcome an intense rehab in a short amount of time.
“I’d be remiss without talking about Evan,” Brown said. “I had this conversation with Evan — what he’s been able to do in just under 10 months from a severe knee injury, what he’s been able to do as far as coming back and kicking, and he’s going to handle our kickoff duties — but we all need to appreciate, he needs to appreciate what he’s been able to do in a relatively short amount of time.”
Brown also listed a couple of players as game-time decisions due to injury, including backup running back Tony Mathis and starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin. An extra emphasis was added at the start of the spring on developing running back depth behind starter Leddie Brown, and should Mathis miss Saturday’s game, the next man up would be true freshman Justin Johnson, who is third on the depth chart.
Brown pointed to a couple other true freshmen — wideout Kaden Prather and tackle Wyatt Milum from Spring Valley High School — as players who would definitely see the field on Saturday and added that backup free safety Aubrey Banks is another possibility.
But Johnson, who entered the picture behind Leddie Brown, Mathis and A’varius Sparrow, was perhaps the least anticipated first-game participant of the bunch. However, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker expressed supreme confidence in the youngster on Tuesday.
“First off, when you look at Justin as a young player, he prepares already like a [veteran],” Parker said. “He’s got a really serious approach about himself toward the game and learning what to do. He’s very, very far along as far as his assignments and those things, which is refreshing to see. He’s a hard worker, [running backs coach] Chad [Scott] had done a great job with him, he’s going to be a talented player.
“He’s put himself in position to be ready to go and I think when you know what to do — certainly the speed of the game will change and those things will be a surprise — but knowing what to do kind of takes away some of those anxieties.”
Other area players to appear on the two-deep included Doug Nester, a former Spring Valley standout and Virginia Tech transfer who will start at right guard. Fellow Timberwolf Graeson Malashevich is the backup to Sam James at the H wideout position and will also serve as the team’s holder on place kicks.
Former Capital standout Kerry Martin is listed as the backup to Sean Mahone at cat safety after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.