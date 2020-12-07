HUNTINGTON -- High school football season in West Virginia passed with failing colors.
A COVID-19-wrecked season dependent on the state's color-coded map resulted in no state finals, declared champions, a hodgepodge of games not scheduled by the week but by the hour and general uproar throughout.
Still, Tri-State prep football 2020 features several fun moments. Here is a look at a few:
Spring Valley snapped Martinsburg's winning streak at 57 games. Cabell Midland left a scrimmage in Fairmont to drive two hours to Parkersburg South for its hastily scheduled opener on Sept. 4 and won 69-34.
Ironton reached the Division V state championship game for the second consecutive season in a banner year for Ohio Valley Conference teams. Fairland made it to the Division VI region finals for the first time and Coal Grove advanced to the region semifinals. OVC members Rock Hill and Gallia Academy also won playoff games.
Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill surprised nearly everyone who follows him, then warmed their hearts, by spurning scholarship offers to join the Marine Corps.
Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum and Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico were named high school All-Americans. Carrico displayed class when he turned down the opportunity to be named to the All-OVC team so that a fellow Tigers senior could be named to the squad.
The season's biggest point of redemption came off the right foot of Fairland kicker Emma Marshall on Oct. 25. Having missed an extra point earlier in the game, her Dragons trailing 28-27, the school's homecoming queen kicked a 27-yard field goal with no time remaining to give Fairland a 30-28 victory over Nelsonville-York in the quarterfinals of the Division VI playoffs.
South Point beat River Valley 10-9 on Oct. 30 to break a 16-game losing streak. St. Albans beat Capital for the first time, breaking a 20-game losing streak to the Cougars. Elkins, the No. 16 seed in West Virginia Class AA, upset No. 1 seed Sissonville 42-27 in the first round of the playoffs. The victory was the Tigers' first in the postseason. Sissonville won at St. Albans for the first time in history, a span of 20 games.
Charlie Jachimczuk became Russell's all-time leading passer. River Valley's Michael Conkle broke the Raiders' record for rushing yards in a game, with 305 against Huntington-Ross on Oct. 16, and became the first 1,000-yard rusher in the 28-year history of the school.
Several players committed to play for FBS programs. Milum committed to West Virginia, Carrico to Ohio State, Spring Valley's Bryce Biggs and Poca's Erthan Payne to Marshall, Gallia Academy's Riley Starnes to Toledo and Ashland's Keontae Pittman to Army.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of longtime South Point High School softball coach and announcer Steve Baise.
Baise died from a heart attack on Thursday.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: WVU offered a preferred walk-on spot to Huntington High tight end Eli Archer.
Russell girls basketball standout Kaeli Ross committed to Rio Grande. Wheelersburg football safety Gage Adkins received an offer from Madonna University. Cabell Midland quarterback Jadyn Johnson picked up an offer from Glenville State.
Wisconsin invited Ironton tackle Rylan Cecil to visit. Cecil's teammates also drew interest, as wide receiver Trent Hacker, visited Tiffin, linebacker Cameron Deere visited Hillsdale College and wide receiver Will York was offered by Wilmington (Ohio) College.
The University of Charleston women's track team offered Huntington High thrower Ravyn Goodson. Poca basketball star Isaac McKneely was offered by Virginia. Chesapeake girls basketball star Maddie Ward received an offer from Salem.
Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College offered South Charleston wide receiver Jainelle Claytor, whose teammate, defensive back Kevin Tinsley, accepted a preferred walk-on offer from WVU.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton's boys and girls basketball teams took a hit, as Carrico is enrolling early to play football at Ohio State, and Samantha Lafon is enrolling early to play basketball at Marshall.
Elkins football coach Evan Hott resigned after four seasons. Rowan County's football season ended Wednesday because of COVID-19 in the program. The Vikings were scheduled to play at Boyle County Friday in a Class AAAA quarterfinal playoff game.
Wheelersburg's girls basketball team has won 30 consecutive Southern Ohio Conference games. Federal Hocking's Paige Tolson, a Glenville State women's basketball signee, scored her 1,000th career point last week during a 40-point performance in the Lancers' 72-63 victory over Eastern-Meigs.
Portsmouth Notre Dame girls basketball star Ava Hassel scored her 1,000th career point Thursday in the Titans' victory over Symmes Valley. Former Huntington High girls basketball star Jordyn Dawson scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and issued five assists Saturday as Akron beat Dayton 77-74.
Spring Valley softball standout Jenna Christopher shot her first buck last week, bringing down a 7-pointer. Bridgeport football coach John Cole resigned after going 43-6 and winning one state title in four seasons.