HUNTINGTON — The top-ranked West Virginia Class AAAA girls high school basketball team started the year by winning its first nine games by an average of 30 points, but its coach wants to see more consistency if the dominant run is to continue.
Huntington High (9-0) is scheduled to return to the court Tuesday, hosting Mountain State Athletic Conference foe Capital (7-3), an opponent the Highlanders defeated by 20 points in the season opener.
While Huntington has been consistent in some aspects of the game, its inconsistencies could be problematic in tight games as the season progresses.
“We just have to be more consistent in converting the shots that we get,” Highlander coach Lonnie Lucas said. “We just aren’t consistent at times and make some mistakes of defense.”
The comment was made of a slow start in Huntington’s most recent game against Spring Valley, in which the defense created some pressure but couldn’t convert on scoring opportunities in transition, allowing the Timberwolves to stay close for the better part of the first half.
The defense was stifling, forcing 27 turnovers in a win over the Timberwolves using a press that caused several problems for the opponent, but at times the Highlanders were undisciplined in their execution, which led to easy scoring chances for Spring Valley players. Huntington also turned the ball over 11 times.
“We just go out there and play that press and sometimes the girls think you have to steal it. You don’t have to steal it, just wait for them to throw it away,” Lucas said. “We got beat (down the floor) several times and rotating around is the problem we’re having right now.“
Against Capital, a team coming off a two-point loss to Fairmont Senior, capitalizing on takeaways and opponent miscues will be key if the Highlanders winning streak is to continue.
Another factor could be 3-point shooting, as Huntington has shown the ability to use it as a spark, and there is no shortage of players who can hit from beyond the arc.
Lacee Smith, Dionna Gray and Ellla Giles all have the range to convert from outside while bigs like Imani Hickman and Amara Jackson are able to hold their own underneath the basket, forcing opposing defenses to pick their poison.
"You know they are running what they are supposed to run when it looks good," Lucas said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
