HUNTINGTON — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine created a stir Tuesday when he asked high schools and middle schools to play winter sports without fans through the end of 2020.
Some took the request to mean parents would be prohibited from attending their children’s games, but the Ohio High School Athletic Association sent member schools a memo later in the the day clarifying that parents will be admitted, as long as they adhere to COVID-19 prevention guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks.
“Winter sports parents, don’t hit the panic button just yet,” Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said. “Yes, there will be some minor changes to what we are doing, but parents will still get to watch their athletes compete.”
DeWine said admitting hundreds of people into a gym presents an unnecessary risk.
“Some schools have suspended winter sports until January,” DeWine said at his press conference. “For those that have not suspended sports we would ask you when you conduct winter sports — basketball games, whatever — to do so without fans. This is another opportunity for us just to pull back. It allows our student-athletes to continue to play.”
DeWine previously said no more than 300 people could attend an indoor high school winter sports event, but tightened the restrictions on Tuesday.
“Family are the only fans allowed prior to this request, so there are no other individuals to whom it could apply,” said Dan Tierney, press secretary for the Ohio governor’s office.
Media members still will be allowed to cover athletic events.
OHSAA officials said they support DeWine’s directive.
“We want to follow this recommendation so that our kids can continue to compete,” said OHSAA executive director Doug Ute. “We believe it is crucial that parents be permitted to attend the contests of their children, but large crowds at our indoor athletic contests are not a good idea at this time. We all need to work together to give our kids and schools the best chance at having a full winter season.”
Schools will determine the process for how parents will attend athletic contests, such as how many are permitted and where they will be placed to watch contests. The OHSAA issued recommendations on how to proceed, but left decisions up to the schools.
n For those schools that decide to admit parents, list the names of the parents on a roster sheet that is located at your ticket window/admission table. This will help clarify who should/should not be admitted and will hopefully eliminate non-parents from attending.
n Limit media to those who normally cover your school and consider utilizing a streaming service in order for fans to view your contest(s).
n There is no prohibition on cheerleaders and pep bands, but schools should make their own decisions on these students’ participation and should strongly consider not sending cheerleaders to away contests.
DeWine said his office will evaluate the situation in early January.
“As one superintendent told me today the idea of bringing 200 adults into our gym at this point during the pandemic with the spread that we’re seeing makes absolutely no sense,” DeWine said. “So we would ask schools to do that between now and the first of the year. That is something that we will again re-evaluate.”
High school girls basketball season began Friday. Boys basketball opens Wednesday.