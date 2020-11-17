HUNTINGTON -- Few fans might witness them, but winter sports in Ohio high schools appear to be set to begin on time.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that he has no plans to halt or delay athletics, despite issuing a COVID-19-inspired three-week 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in the Buckeye State.
"The way it's set up, it's similar to fall sports with no fans, other than parents," DeWine said of basketball, bowling, gymnastics, ice hockey, swimming & diving and wrestling. "We're monitoring this and looking at spread. So far, we've not taken any action to postpone the season."
The news was a relief to coaches and players, several of whom said they heard seasons would be postponed from Nov. 24 to Jan. 2. Winter athletics in high schools in West Virginia have been halted until Jan. 11.
Girls basketball teams in Ohio may open their regular season on Friday.
"We're really excited bout the group we have," Fairland girls coach Jon Buchanan said. "The kids need to play."
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted talked with officials from the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Tuesday and participated in a conference call with athletic directors and coaches last week. Husted said "significantly fewer" spectators will be allowed to attend winter sports than fall activities.