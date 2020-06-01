HUNTINGTON -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have released more than 60 minor league players, including former Marshall University pitcher Aaron Blair.
Blair, let go on Friday, was one of more than 60 players the Diamondbacks cut loose as part of Major League Baseball teams' massive releases between May 22 and May 28. Arizona also cut ties with former big leaguers Edwin Jackson, Travis Snider, Dalton Pompey, Mauricio Cabrera, Damien Magnifico, Michael Tonkin and David Huff.
Blair, 28, was a supplemental first-round draft pick, 36th overall, by the Diamondbacks in 2013. He was traded to Atlanta with outfielder Ender Inciarte and shortstop Dansby Swanson for pitcher Shelby Miller in a Dec. 9, 2019 blockbuster.
In 16 MLB games, all starts with Atlanta, Blair went 2-8 with a 7.89 earned run average.
The Braves released Blair on May 31, 2018, about one month after he underwent shoulder surgery. He signed with Arizona on Feb. 12, 2020.