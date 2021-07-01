IRVING, Texas — Marshall men’s soccer junior midfielder Vitor Dias was named the Michael L. Slive Conference USA Male Co-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday.
Dias shares the award with Kigen Chemadi, a senior track and field athlete from Middle Tennessee who finished first in the 3000m steeplechase at the NCAA East Preliminary and earned a spot to the NCAA National Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Anastasia Hayes, a redshirt junior from Middle Tennessee, and the C-USA Women’s Basketball Player of the Year took home the Female Athlete of the Year award.
Dias is the first Marshall male athlete to be honored and the first Herd athlete honored since softball’s Morgan Zerkle was named as the Female Athlete of the Year in 2017. It is the 18th season that the league has honored Male and Female Athletes of the Year and the fourth time that the awards have been named in remembrance of C-USA’s founding commissioner Mike Slive following his passing. The winners are determined by a vote of the conference’s Athletic Directors.
Dias, nicknamed “The Magician” by teammate Jamil Roberts, helped lead Marshall to back-to-back Conference USA Titles and its first ever College Cup National Championship. Dias adds the award to his already impressive list of accolades including United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America, NCAA All-Tournament Team, MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, All-Southeast Region First Team, C-USA Player of the Year, C-USA Offensive MVP and First Team All-C-USA.
The Brasilia, Brazil native led the Herd with six goals, seven assists and 19 points. Dais notched four of his assists and came through with clutch kicks in Marshall’s NCAA Tournament run. He assisted on the Herd’s first goal against No. 23 Fordham in the second round. Next, Dias buried the final penalty kick in the shootout win over No. 1 Clemson in the Sweet 16 to move Marshall to its first ever Elite 8 appearance.
The junior continued assisting with game-winners in the 70th minute against No. 8 Georgetown in the Elite 8, the game-winner in the 60th minute against No. 16 North Carolina in the Final Four, and of course the game-winner in the 97th minute of the National Championship victory over No. 3 Indiana