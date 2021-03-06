COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Vitor Dias scored both goals in the second half on Saturday afternoon as No. 12 Marshall earned a 2-0 win over South Carolina in Conference USA men’s soccer action on Saturday afternoon.
For Dias, it was his fifth and sixth goals of the season.
Marshall improved to 4-1-1 overall with the win while South Carolina fell to 6-4. It was the Conference USA opener for both teams.
“I thought we were just okay today,” said Marshall coach Chris Grassie in his first match on the sidelines in 2021. “I think we possessed the ball well at times, but overall, our rhythm in possessions needs to improve. We did very well defensively.”
After a scoreless first half, Dias broke through in the second half, taking a feed from Pedro Dolabella in the 55th minute to give the Herd the lead.
Dias followed in the 68th minute with a goal to put the match away for the Herd.
“Vitor Dias has begun to score more goals,” Grassie said. “He’s extremely talented, so great to see him start adding that to his game.”
Oliver Semmle earned the clean sheet for the Herd, his third win of the season.
Marshall returns to action at 2 p.m. on Saturday against FIU at Hoops Family Field.
Herd baseball falls to Morehead State, 13-10
HUNTINGTON — Marshall allowed Morehead State to score 10 runs in its final two at-bats as the Eagles earned a 13-10 comeback win over the Herd on Saturday afternoon at Allen Field in Morehead, Kentucky.
Marshall (1-1) scored three runs in the fifth inning and added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to lead 7-3, but Morehead State batted around in the seventh, plating seven runs on only three hits to take the lead for good.
The Herd fell despite scoring runs in each of its final five at-bats on Saturday.
The two teams combined for 28 hits.
Marshall’s Ryan Leitch was 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in the loss.
Morehead State’s Jack Gardner was 2-for-4 with five RBIs for the Eagles.
The teams meet again at 1 p.m. on Sunday at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.