HUNTINGTON -- The football schedule indicates Huntington High plays host to George Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday, but the Highlanders might be wondering which Patriots team will emerge from the locker room.
GW was vastly different, and better, last week in a 17-14 victory over Hurricane than it was in a 49-21 loss to Cabell Midland and a 42-21 setback against Ashland.
The Patriots made some personnel changes that sparked the defense, coach Steve Edwards Jr. said.
"We were really searching on defense," Edwards said. "We found some guys who were able to do some things. Really, we're learning a lot about ourselves. We made a lot of changes, a lot of adjustments, and we're coming together and playing better."
Edwards said GW will need to play even stronger against the defending state champion Highlanders (2-0), who have outscored foes 128-7. Huntington was off last week.
"They're very good," Edwards said of Huntington, which beat GW 58-13 last season. "They're talented, fast and strong. They have everything you need. Billy Seals does a great job coaching them. They're solid everywhere."
Hurricane had outscored opponents 156-7 in its first two games before stumbling against GW. Edwards said the Patriots' young linemen grew up against the Redskins after their showing in the first two games.
"They must have," Edwards said. "The whole team did, for a minute anyway. We certainly have a tough game this week. It's a very unforgiving schedule."
Seals said GW wasn't as bad in its first two contests as the score might have indicated. He said the Patriots have impressed him.
"They had the ability to win those early games," Seals said. "They dominated time of possession against Hurricane and they're a solid football team in all three phases of the game."
Senior quarterback Abe Fenwick, committed to play in college at William & Mary, leads an offense with multiple weapons. Fenwick started slowly, but has completed 41 of 84 attempts for 491 yards and two touchdowns, with four interceptions. If GW can protect him from a quick Huntington pass rush, the Patriots can do damage with running back Anthony Valentine (31 carries, 215 yards) and receiver Keegan Sack (15 catches, 167 yards).
Edwards praised junior receiver Guner Flores, as well as linemen Tyrell Ellis, Aiden Ellis and others for stepping up their play.
"We have a lot of new kids and it's tough to learn on the fly, but they've accepted the challenge," Edwards said.
A challenge it is. Against South Charleston, Huntington gained 381 yards despite reserves playing much of the game. A week earlier, the Highlanders piled up 466 yards against Spring Valley. Huntington returns most of its players from the state title team and quarterback Avonte Crawford has performed well in his first season as a starter.
"Avonte's done a good job," Seals said. "He only played six minutes of our second game, so this really is like Game 2 for him."
Crawford completed all three of his passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns in an 86-0 blasting of South Charleston. In an opening 42-7 win over Spring Valley, Crawford was 7 of 12 for 81 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.
Against Spring Valley, Wayne Harris, who is committed to Kent State, caught four balls for 61 yards and two scores. He added one catch for 32 yards against South Charleston. D'Edrick Graves carried six times for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Spring Valley and rushed only once for 6 yards and a TD against the Black Eagles.
Huntington was off last week.
"I'm not a big fan of bye weeks this early," Seals said. "We worked on ourselves a lot, worked on getting better. It was good."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.