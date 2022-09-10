The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220904 mu football 33.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi (3) breaks free from a tackle attempt to make a pass as the Herd takes on Norfolk State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall and No. 8 Notre Dame enter Saturday’s contest with two very different feelings.

The Herd, simply put, held a clinic at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in the season opener against Norfolk State in a non-competitive 55-3 drubbing. The win gave Marshall the ability to see a lot of what the offense, defense and special teams were made of.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you