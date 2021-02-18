COAL GROVE, Ohio — On a day she was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American team, Addi Dillow scored like one of the nation’s better players.
Dillow, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, scored 36 points to lead the Hornets, 21-2 and ranked eighth in the state in Division III, to a 76-55 victory over Federal Hocking (15-8) in a high school girls sectional championship game Thursday.
Dillow also broke the school record of 1,557 points set by Chelsea Markins in 2006.
“It was great,” Dillow said of winning. “We hadn’t won a sectional championship in my previous three years. That and winning the Ohio Valley Conference and the districts are goals we set. We’ve reached two of them.”
The Hornets will play the winner of Friday’s game featuring Chesapeake (13-6) and Fairland (18-2) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, in the district tournament opener. Coal Grove beat the Panthers twice in the regular season and split with the Dragons, with whom they shared the OVC title.
The Lancers hung around for the first 7:20, trailing by five, but Abbey Hicks, who scored 10 points, made a 3-point shot and Dillow a 2-pointer to give Coal Grove a 24-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Hornets expanded the margin to 14 points by halftime and steadily pulled away in the second half leading by as many as 25 after a Hicks free throw made it 78-43 with 1:14 to play.
“I thought our pressure was great early,” Hornets coach Rick Roach said. “We had too many stupid fouls and some turnovers, but we’ve had girls who haven’t even practiced this week because of the weather.”
Roach said he was happy for Dillow and his team in general.
“That record is because of everyone on the court,” Roach said. “That means a lot.”
Dillow, who made 20 of 36 shots, said she was surprised to set the mark.
“I didn’t think I’d get it,” said Dillow, a West Virginia State University softball signee.
Dillow looked at a banner with the names of Coal Grove’s 1,000-point scorers and said, “I told my dad (Steve) I’d be up there one day. I watched some of them play. I remember watching Chelsea play. She was good.”
Kaleigh Murphy scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hornets.
Glenville State signee Paige Tolson led Federal Hocking with 24 points. Brennah Jarvis scored 14.
The sectional championship was Coal Grove’s fifth in school history and first since 2007.
FEDERAL HOCKING 14 11 10 20 — 55: Baker 0, Jeffers 1, Jarvis 14, Smith 2, Tait 3, Tabler 8, McVey 0, Chapman 0, P. Tolson 24, Snedden 1, A. Tolson 0, Allen 0.
COAL GROVE 24 15 15 22 — 76: Fraley 0, Holmes 5, Dillow 36, Deeds 3, Murphy 10, Ab. Hicks 10, Harmon 2, Keaton 1, Griffith 9.