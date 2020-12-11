COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Addi Dillow and Abbey Hicks combined for 54 points as Coal Grove clobbered Chesapeake 75-38 Thursday night in girls high school basketball.
Dillow scored 32 points and Hicks 22 as the Hornets improved to 4-1 overall, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference. Coal Grove led 18-11 after one quarter, then used a 22-9 spurt behind Dillow's 17 points in the second period to take control.
Emily Duncan led the Panthers (2-2, 2-1) with 13 points. Maddie Ward scored 12.
Both teams return to action on Monday, Coal Grove at Ironton, Chesapeake at Fairland.
CHESAPEAKE 11 9 12 6 -- 38: Pauley 4, Dillon 0, Isaacs 0, Anderson 7, McComas 2, Stapleton 0, Shields 0, Ward 12, Duncan 13.
COAL GROVE 18 22 18 17 -- 75: Fraley 0, Holmes 3, Dillow 32, Keeney 0, Hamm 4, Noel 4, Noel 0, Au. Hicks 0, Murphy 4, Ab. Hicks 22, Harmon 3, Keeton 0, Griffith 7.
SYMMES VALLEY 61, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 36: Desiree Simpson scored 12 points and Kylie Thompson 10 as nine Vikings scored in a triumph over the visiting Panthers.
Symmes Valley (1-2 overall, 1-2 Southern Ohio Conference) took command early, leading 24-11 after one quarter and 37-14 by halftime.
Kat Cochran led Portsmouth Clay (0-6, 0-4) with 11 points.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 11 3 9 13 -- 36: Munion 4, Gatti 4, Loper 0, M. Bazler 4, Cochran 11, Whitt 2, Olivefr 0, McCoy 2, Swayne 0, C. Bazler 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 24 13 14 10 -- 61: Malone 0, Lyons 8, Beckett 4, Ellison 2, Casteel 0, Simpson 12, Cade 0, Thompson 10, Gordon 0, Gothard 8, Klaiber 6, Dillon 2, Ross 9.
NEW BOSTON 47, IRONTON ST. JOE 35: Cadence Williams scored 16 points as the Tigers (4-1 overall, 3-0 SOC) overcame an early deficit to beat the Flyers at the Family Life Center in Ironton.
Kenzie Whitley scored 11 points and Dylan O'Rourke 10 for New Boston. Bella Whaley led Ironton St. Joe (0-2, 0-2), which was without second-leading scorer Emma Whatley, with 18 points.
NEW BOSTON 10 16 13 8 --47: Can. Williams 16, Easter 6, Whitley 11, O'Rourke 10, Cas. Williams 4.
IRONTON ST. JOE 11 9 9 6 -- 35: Blankenship 2, B. Whaley 18, Damron 2, Sheridan 7, Unger 0, Daniels 6, Philabaum 0.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Several area high school basketball games scheduled for Thursday were postponed.
Sciotoville East at Portsmouth Notre Dame was rescheduled for Dec. 22. Portsmouth's girls game at Fairland set for Friday was changed to Dec. 23. Rock Hill at Portsmouth girls was rescheduled for Dec. 28, as was Northwest at Wheelersburg girls. Other girls contests postponed without a makeup date set include Green at Western-Pike, and South Webster at Minford.
Friday boys games postponed included Symmes Valley at Sciotoville East, Portsmouth Notre Dame at Ironton St. Joe and Eastern-Pike at Oak Hill. Fairland's boys picked up a home game with Fort Frye at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Rock Hill's boys scheduled a home game with Green at 6 p.m. Saturday.