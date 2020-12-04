COAL GROVE, Ohio — Addi Dillow scored 20 points to lead Coal Grove to a 67-32 triumph over Gallia Academy Thursday night in an Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball game.
The defending league-champion Hornets led 24-15 at halftime, but pulled away with a 21-9 run in the third quarter and a 23-9 streak in the fourth.
Abbey Hicks scored 16 points for Coal Grove (2-1 overall, 1-1 OVC) and Kaleigh Murphy 10. Maddy Petro led Gallia Academy (1-1, 1-1) with 15 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 5 9 9 — 32: Petro 15, Cremeens 7, Bryant 2, Reed 3, Truance 5.
COAL GROVE 13 11 21 23 — 67: Fraley 2, Holmes 6, Dillow 20, Au. Hicks 2, Murphy 10, Ab. Hicks 16, Harmon 5, Keeton 4, Griffith 2.
TRIMBLE 68, SOUTH GALLIA 40: The Tomcats (2-0 overall, 1-0 Tri-Valley Conference) jumped to a 37-4 lead and rolled past the Rebels (0-2, 0-1) in Mercerville, Ohio.
Jayne Six led Trimble with 20 points. Briana Orsbon scored 18 points and Laikyn Imler 12. Jessie Rutt paced South Gallia with 12 points, Kennedy Lambert chipped in 10 points.
WHEELERSBURG 50, PORTSMOUTH WEST 46: The Pirates overcame a six-point deficit late in the third quarter to edge the host Senators and win their 30th consecutive Southern Ohio Conference game.
Alaina Keeney made a trio of 3-pointers in a span of 3:30 to give Wheelersburg (2-0 overall, 2-0 SOC) a 41-39 lead they never surrendered. Keeney led the Pirates with 16 points. Kaylee Darnell scored 12 points. Lexi Deaver led Portsmouth West (2-2, 1-1) with 16 points.
WHEELERSBURG 17 9 9 15 — 50: Kallner 6, Whittaker 0, Jolly 0, Kennard 0, Keeney 16, Darnell 12, Heimbach 0, Walker 7, Rucker 7, Eaton 2.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 10 16 9 11 — 46: Howell 5, Adkins 4, Coleman 4, Sayre 4, Deaver 16, Howard 7, Bennett 6.
GREEN 66, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 25: Kasey Kimbler 29 points, 19 in the first half and 12 in the first quarter, as the Bobcats (1-0) clobbered the Tartans (0-2) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Kame Sweeney scored 16 points for Green. Grace Smith paced Sciotoville East with 10 points.
Both teams return to action Monday, with the Bobcats entertaining New Boston, and the Tartans playing host to Symmes Valley.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 68, SYMMES VALLEY 31: Ava Hassel scored her 1,000th career point to left the Titans (3-0 overall, 2-0 SOC) over the Vikings.
Hassel, a DePauw University commit, finished with 21 points. Claire Dettwiller scored 15 points and Kamryn Bradford 12. Morgan Lyon and Kylee Thompson paced Symmes Valley with seven points each.
SYMMES VALLEY 8 10 6 7 — 31: Malone 2, Lyon 7, Beckett 0, Ellison 3, Castel 0, Simpson 4, Cade 0, Thompson 7, Gordon 4, Gothard 2, Klaiber 0, Ross 2.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 16 16 26 10 — 68: Hassel 21, Creech 0, Bradford 12, A. Dettwiller 3, C. Dettwiller 12, Cassidy 7, Ball 0, Holtgrewe 3, AShley 1, Strickland 1.
POSTPONEMENT: Rock Hill’s boys basketball home game with Green Saturday is postponed. Redmen’s athletic director Barry Litteral said the programs are in the process of rescheduling the contest.