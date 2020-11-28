COAL GROVE, Ohio — Addi Dillow scored 21 points to lead Coal Grove (1-0) to a 51-39 victory over Portsmouth West Saturday in girls high school basketball.
The Senators (1-1) led 32-28 after three quarters, but couldn’t hold on as Dillow swished a 3-pointer and Kaleigh Murphy scores on a put back to put the Hornets ahead to stay.
Murphy scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Keima Bennett paced Portsmouth West with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Boys
GALLIA ACADEMY 55, MEIGS 42: The Blue Devils overcame two 15-point deficits Friday night to defeat the Marauders at Morrison Gym in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Meigs (0-1) led 22-9 before going scoreless for a stretch of 11:32.
Isaac Clary led Gallia Academy (1-0) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Carson Call scores 13 points.
Ethan Stewart paced Meigs with 15 points.