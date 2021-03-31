HUNTINGTON -- Honors continue to roll in for Coal Grove High School girls basketball star Addi Dillow.
The 5-foot-8 senior guard was named the Ohio Division III, District 13 player of the year. She also was selected to play in the state's North-South all-star game.
Dillow averaged 24 points per game last season to help the Hornets to a co-championship in the Ohio Valley Conference, the district finals and a 22-3 record. Coal Grove finished eighth in the Associated Press poll.
A West Virginia State University softball signee and first-team all-stater, Dillow is joined on the District 13 first team by junior teammate Kaleigh Murphy, senior Maddie Ward of Chesapeake, Fairland sophomore Tomi Hinkle, senior Paige Tolson of Federal Hocking and senior Marlee Grinstead of Alexander.
The second team features senior Emma Marshall and freshman Bree Allen of Fairland, junior Chloe Chambers of Oak Hill, senior Jadyn Mace of Alexander and freshman Ariah Leavy of Nelsonville-York.
Earning special mention were, junior Abby Hicks of Coal Grove, sophomore Evan Williams of Ironton, senior Blake Anderson of Chesapeake, freshman Kylee Bruce of Ironton, junior Karmen Bruton of South Point, junior Kara Meeks of Alexander, senior Kylie Taber and junior Brennah Davis of Federal Hocking, junior Brooke Howard of Oak Hill and freshman Lauren Cheatham of Wellston.
Coal Grove's Rick Roach was named coach of the year.