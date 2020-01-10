ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Coal Grove High School girls basketball team let loose with a nice celebratory party, and rightfully so.
The Hornets came into the Carl York Center and steadily pulled away in the second half to defeat the homestanding Dragons, 65-50, to take a two-game lead over them and Ironton in the Ohio Valley Conference standings.
Coal Grove won the first meeting by a point.
“I tried to play it off as a normal game,” Coal Grove coach Rick Roach said. “At practice, I let them know it was a big game. Tie was OK, but now we’ve got a little breathing room. It’s not over. We’ve got some tough games left.”
Coal Grove is 8-0 in the OVC and Fairland and Ironton are each 6-2.
“It was exciting in the locker room,” Roach said, recalling the standing ovation his squad received from the Hornets’ fans as they left the floor. “I think I pulled something.”
Addi Dillow led Coal Grove with 28 points. Abbey Hicks added 14 and Kaleigh Murphy 12.
“It was crazy,” Dillow said of the locker room. “All the hype. This was really great. We had a good feeling coming in.”
“She’s finally coming into that leadership role,” Roach said of Dillow, a junior. “She showed toughness. We had others step up, too, off the bench. Good minutes. In losses, we didn’t have that.”
Bailey Roland and Tomi Hinkle each scored 13 points to pace Fairland.
Coal Grove, ahead 28-24 at the half, outscored the hosts 22-12 in the third period to break the game open.
“Coal Grove had that mindset. They were here to win a championship,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. “Our kids didn’t play like that. I don’t know why. Every hustle stat we lost.”
Fairland rotated different players on Dillow, but to no avail.
“She keeps beating us,” Buchanan said.
Both teams are back in action Monday. Fairand is at South Point, and Gallia Academy visits Coal Grove.
COAL GROVE 12 16 22 15 — 65: Holmes 4, Dillow 28, Dillon 3, Murphy 12, Hicks 14, Harmon 3, Keaton 1.
FAIRLAND 11 13 12 14 — 50: Marshall 8, Lyons 3, Roland 13, Hinkle 13, Stone 5, Howard 7, Orslon 1.