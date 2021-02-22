Addi Dillow of Coal Grove and Maddie Ward of Chesapeake were nominated for the McDonald's All-American girls high school basketball team.
Dillow set the program's scoring record Thursday in a victory over Federal Hocking, scoring 36 points to break the mark of 1,557 points set by Chelsea Markins in 2006. She has signed to play softball at West Virginia State University.
"That was a surprise," Dillow said of her nomination. "We haven't had power for a few days, so we got it back and I got on Twitter and saw it."
Ward signed to play basketball at Salem University.
"I'm beyond blessed," Ward said of the nomination.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of Lenville Mays, noted Fairland basketball fan who turned 100 on Jan. 1. Mays died last week. Mays had attended nearly every game the Dragons played since moving to Proctorville, Ohio, in 1960.
"Mr. Mays was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, Dragons fan in all the land," Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said. "He will be greatly missed by each and every person whose life he touched."
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "That moment when the fire department is trying to get ahold of you and you think you took off to South Gallia and left the oven on, but you realize you won a sectional title and they just want to lead you into (Franklin Furnace, Ohio). I almost had a stroke." -- Green girls basketball coach Melissa Knapp.
STATS OF THE WEEK: Fairland's boys basketball team won its sixth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship. The Dragons entered Monday's game with Gallia Academy with an 80-3 record in league games, having won 41 in a row at home, since the 2015-16 season.
South Webster's Bri Claxon set a program record with 43 points in a basketball game last week against Eastern-Pike. She broke the mark of 39 points set by Kayla Cook in 2010. Waverly's basketball star Paige Carter scored her 1,000th career point and helped the Tigers to their first sectional title in 22 years.
New Boston's boys basketball team has won 27 consecutive Southern Ohio Conference games. Portsmouth Notre Dame's high school girls won their 11th consecutive sectional championship.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High linebacker Tyrees Smith received a scholarship offer from Glenville State, while his teammate defensive lineman Maxwell Wentz visited Dartmouth.
Cabell Midland softball standout Simone Blanks signed with Potomac State. Poca tight end Toby Payne received scholarship offers from Western Kentucky and Colorado State. His brother, Ethan, is a running back at Marshall. Wheelersburg's Emily Boggs signed to swim and play volleyball at Shawnee State.
Wheelersburg boys basketball player Carter McCorkle signed with Marietta College. Fairland wide receiver/defensive back Zander Schmidt visited St. Thomas University. Raceland basebal; catcher Jacob Heighton committed to Rend Lake Community College in Ina, Illinois.
Fairland bowler Trent Fuller committed to Shawnee State. Ironton tight end Ashton Duncan received offers from Marshall, Toledo and Eastern Michigan. New Boston basketball player Kyle Sexton committed to Ohio Valley University.
SPRING PRACTICE BEGINS: As winter sports practices are just getting underway in West Virginia, Ohio started spring sports drills on Monday.
Baseball, softball, track & field and lacrosse workouts started in the Buckeye State. Boys tennis practice begins March 8.
NOTES QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Huntington High tight end Eli Archer, was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
Longtime Oak Hill (Ohio) girls basketball coach Doug Hale is the new superintendent at Chesapeake. Hale has filled in as interim superintendent since Oct. 31 after Jerry McConnell retired. Former Cabell Midland softball star Kirya Kingery stole four bases in a game against Norfolk State on Saturday.
Southern Ohio Conference basketball champions were: New Boston boys and Portsmouth Notre Dame girls in Division I (smaller schools) and Wheelersburg boys and girls in Division II. Former Huntington St. Joe soccer star Abi Hugh was named Marshall's co-athlete of the week.
Portsmouth Notre Dame's eighth-grade boys basketball team went 17-0 and won the SOC Division I championship. The Titans' seventh-grade team went 9-0. PND's girls eighth-grade team won the SOC tournament, defeating Symmes Valley 35-24 in the finals.
Ashland wrestler Jack Latherow won his 100th career match. Fairland's boys and girls basketball teams won at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title. The girls shared with Coal Grove.
Justin Arvon is the new head basketball coach at Greater Beckley Christian. Larry Thompson, former coach at Mount View and Wyoming East, is the new head football coach at Parkersburg Catholic. Former Wyoming East guard Gabby Lupardus of Youngstown State is set for knee surgery.
Former Huntington High track star Mariah Harmon of Marshall University finished third in the the pentathlon at the Conference USA meet to earn all-league honors.