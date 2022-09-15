The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SPRING VALLEY — Portsmouth offered Spring Valley a refresher course on third-down play, even though it's a lesson the Timberwolves knew well.

Spring Valley (2-0) rallied for two touchdowns in the final 56 seconds to defeat the upset-minded Trojans 42-31 in high school football two weeks ago. The takeaway from that game figures to be critical in Spring Valley's 7:30 p.m. home game Friday against Hurricane (3-0).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

