INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Brad Dingess and Brian Thomas are going to have to come up with more plays.
The head coaches in the North-South All-Star Classic high school football game — Spring Valley’s Dingess with the South, Musselman’s Thomas with the North — said they were surprised by how quickly their players adapted to their game plans in two days of practice.
“Our kids are sponges,” Dingess said during media day on Tuesday at West Virginia State University. “Their football IQ is very high. I drew up practice plans the last couple of weeks, but yesterday we got in what I pretty much planned for the whole week. I’m anxious to see what happens when we get to full contact.”
Thomas said his experience was similar.
“I thought we’d come in, put in three plays and get really good at them,” Thomas said. “When you’re dealing with your high school, you slowly install things. With these guys, we’ve been able to triple the things I thought we’d get into. They are so football smart and they pay attention.”
The game is set for noon Saturday at South Charleston High School. Both rosters are laden with college signees. The South features local stars Ty Bartrum (Harvard) and Ben Turner (West Liberty); Huntington High’s James Scott (West Virginia State) and Brody Sipple (West Virginia State); Lincoln County’s Nolan Shimp (West Liberty) and Isaiah Smith (Alderson Broaddus); and Point Pleasant’s Dylan Glasscock (Marshall) among others who are going on to play in college. Spring Valley’s Jace Caldwell, who turned down college offers, also is on the South roster.
Those players are among the premier players in the state and have proven to be committed and coachable.
“It’s a lot different than coaching your team in the regular season,” Dingess said. “There are no young guys. These guys are two-, three-, four-year starters who have played a lot of football games, a lot of big football games. All these guys are winners.”
Dingess heads a South staff that features Spring Valley assistant Trevor Stacy, Huntington High head coach Billy Seals and Highlanders assistant Ray Brooks. Dingess said he enjoys his three assistants and said they are quality men and coaches.
“I’ve always respected Coach Seals and Coach Brooks,” Dingess said. “It’s a good, heated rivalry, but there’s mutual respect between both programs. When I got the call to coach this game, Coach Seals was the first guy I called to do it. He does a great job. It’s fun to coach with people you normally coach against.”
Scott and Sipple said they’re enjoying Dingess and Stacy, even though Spring Valley has been a fierce rival the last four years of their lives.
“It’s not really weird playing for them,” Scott said. “They’re good people. Spring Valley is more of a friendly rivalry. We go at it, but at the end of the day, we’re cool with them and they’re cool with us. I’ve learned a lot from both of them.”
Sipple said he and the Timberwolves are no longer rivals but teammates.
“Coach Stacy has helped me a out a lot with my offensive steps and stuff like that,” Sipple said. “It’s pretty cool.”