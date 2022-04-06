HUNTINGTON — Brad Dingess relishes the chance to coach Spring Valley High School football stars Ty Bartrum, Jace Caldwell and Ben Turner again.
“I get to coach them one more time in the North-South game,” said Dingess, head football coach of the Timberwolves. “I’m glad they get to put on the Spring Valley helmet for one more game.”
Dingess was named coach of the South Cardinals in the West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South Football Classic, presented by WCHS-TV/FOX-11 at noon, June 11, at South Charleston High School. His staff includes Huntington High head coach Billy Seals, Highlanders assistant Ray Brooks and Spring Valley assistant Trevor Stacy.
Wide receivers Bartrum and Turner have signed with Harvard and West Liberty, respectively. Caldwell is a running back.
“It’s an honor to play in the North-South game,” Turner said. “I’m excited for it.”
Huntington High defensive tackle James Scott and offensive lineman Brody Sipple, both West Virginia State signees, will play for the South. Also on the Cardinals’ roster are defensive lineman Drew Clendenin and wide receiver/defensive back Dalton Jones of Buffalo; linebacker Nolan Shimp and running back Isaiah Smith of Lincoln County; linebacker Bryson Tate of Winfield; and offensive lineman Josh Towe of Point Pleasant.
Others on the South roster include Nijil Amburgey of South Charleston; Tony Bailey III and T.J. Bell of Mount View; Connor Bell of Webster County; Frankie Burgess of Pocahontas County; Colby Buzzard and C.J. Winnel of Sherman; Ethan Colegrove of Tug Valley; Georgetown University signee Kenyan Cook; Maddex McMillen of Woodrow Wilson; Logan Dodrill and Chris Mickey of Liberty-Raleigh; Leonard Farrow of Oak Hill; Dylan Glasscock and Norman Kennedy of Mingo Central; Devin Green of Montcalm; Braxton Hall of Oak Hill; Jeremiah Harless of Man; Devin Hatfield of Herbert Hoover; Wes Hill of Ravenswood; Brace Mullett of George Washington; Cody Nantz of Scott; Logan Phalin of Independence; Evan Plumley of Chapmanville; Brayden Slack of Capital; and Elijah Williams of Riverside.
Brian Thomas of Musselman is the head coach of the North Bears. Assistant coaches are former Marshall offensive lineman Matt Altobello of Moorefield, Paul Burdette of Roane County and Aaron Rule of Hampshire.
“We’re excited to have two great coaching staffs and teams for this year’s North-South Football Classic,” game director Bob Mullett said.
The North roster features Ayden Baker of Wheeling Central; Isaac Ball of Cameron; Gavin Barkley and Shawn Lord of Berkeley Springs; Riley Boley of St. Marys; Sammy Bradfield of Keyser; Avery Chapman and Ean Hamric of Gilmer County; Peyton Clark of Frankfort; Hudson Clement and Christian Slack and Jake Zittle of Martinsburg; Dylan Conley of Oak Glen; Toby Copen and Shadraq Greathouse of Roane County; Daminn Cunningham of University; Kaden Delaney of Grafton; Blake Funk of Moorefield; Brody Hall and Kaden Hovatter and Tariq Miller of North Marion; Zack Hill of Hampshire; Malachi Hinger and Coleman Mongold of Moorefield; Braden Hupp of Wheeling Park; Jared Jones, Dylan Knight and Ian Spadafore of Doddridge County; Tate Jordan, Aidan Paulsen and Landyn Reppert of Bridgeport; Caysen Lanza of Jefferson; Jarrett Lawrence of Morgantown; Hayden Pack of Spring Mills; Colt Thomas of Wheeling Park; Toby Toothman of Fairmont Senior; and Evan Warne of Robert C. Byrd.
The game will be televised live on WCHS-TV in the Huntington/Charleston market and on WTOV-TV in the Wheeling/Steubenville, Ohio, market with West Virginia broadcasting hall of famer Mark Martin and Ravenswood High School coach Mick Price handling play-by-play and color duties.