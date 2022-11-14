CHARLESTON — The Charleston Dirty Birds will hold Opening Day next season in a newly named ballpark.
The Atlantic League team announced Monday that it will play its home games at GoMart Ballpark, with the West Virginia-based company securing naming rights for the Charleston stadium for the next decade, according to a news release. The ballpark has been named Appalachian Power Park since it opened in 2005.
“GoMart has stepped up to the plate big-time,” Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea said Monday. “It is great to have an iconic West Virginia brand attached to our home ballpark.”
“As a West Virginia-based company, we love supporting other organizations across the state," said GoMart President Phil Shuman. “We look forward to this partnership with the Dirty Birds.”
The name change will debut along with newly installed turf at the ballpark, with construction set to finish by Opening Day. The Dirty Birds will open their season in April, and will play 66 home games in the upcoming season.
The Dirty Birds will also face off against the Savannah Bananas next season before their home opener. The Bananas play a Harlem Globetrotter-type of baseball where props and other wacky rules are implemented during the game.
Next season will be the second full year of the Dirty Birds nickname, after changing from the West Virginia Power near the end of the 2020 season while still a member of the Major League Baseball-affiliated South Atlantic League.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin applauded the move, saying the city’s residents will enjoy the park and new turf — which the city helped fund — along with a number of other youth recreation fields set to be turfed.
“We are excited for GoMart Ballpark to make its own history as it coincides with the installation of a beautiful synthetic turf field that will showcase Dirty Birds’ games and so much more,” Goodwin said.
Joe Severino covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.