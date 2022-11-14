The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

dirty birds opener9
Charleston Dirty Birds fans watch the opening night game against the Staten Island FerryHawks April 21, 2022.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Dirty Birds will hold Opening Day next season in a newly named ballpark.

The Atlantic League team announced Monday that it will play its home games at GoMart Ballpark, with the West Virginia-based company securing naming rights for the Charleston stadium for the next decade, according to a news release. The ballpark has been named Appalachian Power Park since it opened in 2005.

