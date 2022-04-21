Chuck Domino is the epitome of a minor-league baseball lifer, front-office division.
After working for Major League Baseball-affiliated minor-league teams for 38 years, Domino is entering his second year as the president of the Charleston Dirty Birds, whose Atlantic League season started with Thursday’s opening-night game against the Staten Island FerryHawks.
He’s won numerous awards as a baseball executive, but he’s still learning the ropes of running a non-affiliated team that has to try make a profit without the backing of the resources brought by affiliation with MLB franchises.
“Last year at this time, I was just literally getting to know the people that work for me on a day-to-day basis and trying to discern what their strengths and weaknesses were and the best way to use people in their roles,” Domino said. “It was really a baptism by fire last year, and we learned a lot.”
Much like the ball club being run on the field, Domino views his work in the front office as that of a manager. But while the work of the on-field manager — in this case first-year Dirty Birds boss Billy Horn — is measured by wins and losses and developing players in the hopes of getting them back into affiliated ball, Domino’s work is measured by profits and revenue accrued through tickets and merchandise sales and getting people to come back for more. It’s been a learning process.
“Now that we went through a whole season, we made some adjustments in the front office, we put people I think in their right and better positions, and I think that’s gonna really help us this season,” Domino said. “It’s kind of like a manager putting his nine guys on the field, playing them in the right positions. That’s how I look at a front office after doing this for 40 years, moving the pieces around. I’m the type of manager who likes to move people around to see if I can find the perfect place for them where they can best help the organization.”
The goal, he said, is to present a product that keeps people coming back, regardless of the team’s standing in the league.
“We’re in the memory-making business,” Domino said. “I want the people in Charleston to feel that this is their hometown team and it’s something that they should be proud of and something they want to bring their family and friends to and say this is one of the coolest places to come. I want people to think this is the best-run organization that they can possibly expect in Charleston, West Virginia.
“We’ve got to do whatever it takes to make sure people have a good time.”
One of the keys to the fan experience is promotions, which have been revamped in Year Two of Domino’s and the Dirty Birds’ non-affiliated existence.
“One thing we learned last year is we don’t need as many fireworks nights,” Domino said. “Weekday fireworks didn’t work here. We were doing them on Thursday nights, and it wasn’t worth it, so we’ve consolidated the fireworks to just Saturday nights now.”
Domino has established a promotional schedule for every night of the week for each of the Dirty Birds’ 67 home games (except Mondays — the team has just one scheduled home game on a Monday, and that’s on Memorial Day).
Here’s a rundown of the daily promotions:
- Tuesdays will be “Baseball Bingo Night,” in which everyone who walks into Appalachian Power Park gets a bingo card with the squares corresponding with what is happening on the field. Prizes await the first 10 fans who hit the bingo.
- Wednesdays will be “Scratch-Off Night,” where every fan receives a scratch-off card with prizes provided by team sponsors. “Everybody’s a winner,” Domino said. “You’re either going to win a prize from one of our sponsors or you’re gonna win either a free popcorn or free soda or a free hot dog. Everyone that walks in is gonna win something that night.”
- Thursdays will be $1 beer night. No explanation necessary.
- Fridays will be giveaway nights, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Dirty Birds hat or T-shirt.
- Saturdays, as mentioned, will be fireworks nights.
- And fans attending Sunday games will receive a 9x12 glossy photo of a Dirty Bird player. This week will feature second baseman/hitting coach Scott Kelly.