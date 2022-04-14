At age 36, Charleston Dirty Birds left-handed pitcher Joe Testa knows that his playing days will one day come to an end.
With that in mind, he cast an eye toward his future in baseball when first-year Charleston manager Billy Horn asked Testa if he would assume a dual role in the 2022 season — holding down a spot in the Dirty Birds’ rotation while also serving as the team’s pitching coach.
“Billy gave me a great opportunity because I told him that I wanted to coach but I still thought I was capable of pitching at this level,” Testa said during the Dirty Birds’ media day gathering Wednesday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park. “I wanted to do both, and I didn’t want to stop pitching cold turkey. I feel I have a little bit left [as a pitcher], and he gave me the opportunity to do both.”
A New Jersey native who pitched at Wagner College in New York, Testa has been bouncing around the minor leagues and independent ball since 2008. He landed on the Dirty Birds roster last summer, and with a 5-4 record and 5.76 ERA in 17 games, including six starts, helped Charleston win the Atlantic League’s second-half title and earn a playoff spot.
He’ll be the only left-hander in Charleston’s projected starting rotation, pitching every fifth game. The rest of his time will be working with the Dirty Birds’ pitching staff, which, given the experience of the pitchers, shouldn’t be much of a burden.
“These guys that we have, most of them have pitched in double-A, triple-A, the big leagues, so they pretty much police themselves as far as their preparation. They all have their own routines,” Testa said. “They come out and do their own program — throwing, running — they get everything done that they have to get done.
“So me, I’m kind of there to just bounce ideas off. If I see something that they might have trouble with or they’re struggling with, I give my input and see if it works for them.
“They’ll let me know if they feel sore, if they need a day [off], if they have a question about something with their mechanics. I try to work with them, but they’re pretty much on their own and I’m there just overseeing everything, making sure everything runs smoothly.”
Down the road, Testa sees himself in a coaching position.
“I’m gonna slowly wean off of pitching and then just focus on coaching,” he said. “That’s eventually what I want to do.”
Testa has high hopes for his pitching staff this year.
“This is my 13th season; I’ve been on probably 19 or 20 different teams,” he said. “This staff, especially experience-wise, is the highest level of talent I’ve seen all on one team. And the guys, they’re all ready, they all worked hard during the offseason. That was impressive to me. I’m looking forward to get going.”
The Dirty Birds open the season at Appalachian Power Park on Thursday, April 21, against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks. Before that, the team will play exhibition games Friday and Saturday, both starting at noon, against the Road Warrior Black Sox, a barnstorming team, at Appalachian Power Park.