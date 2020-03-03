P.J. Fitch chuckled and shook his head.
“We beat the top two teams in the Southern Ohio Conference and finished fourth in our own league,” the first-year Ironton High School coach said.
The Fighting Tigers beat Wheelersburg 56-47 in a regular-season game on Jan. 11, and Oak Hill 42-28 in a Division III sectional final Feb. 22 in Jackson. That Ironton accomplished those feats and still finished fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference is a testament to the strength of the league this season.
No. 11 seed Ironton (13-11) will receive another opportunity to represent the OVC well when it takes on No. 2 seed Zane Trace (21-3) in the district finals at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Ohio University’s Convocation Center in Athens. The Pioneers won the regular-season meeting 54-50 Feb. 11 in Ironton.
Three of the four Athens 2 District semifinalists — Chesapeake, Fairland and Ironton — are from the OVC. Another solid OVC squad, South Point, was eliminated by Fairland in the quarterfinals.
Top-seeded Fairland (22-2) takes on chief rival and No. 5 seed Chesapeake (20-3) at 6:15 p.m. The league-champion Dragons won both regular-season meetings, 59-43 Jan. 7 at home, and 51-34 Jan. 31 at Chesapeake.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High tight end Eli Archer visited Eastern Kentucky University. South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson committed to Bluffton. South Charleston defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton received an offer from Florida Atlantic.
Raceland softball star Cam Davidson visited Virginia-Wise on Sunday. Northwest’s Maddie Montavon signed to swim at Shawnee State. Portsmouth West’s C.J. Whitt signed to bowl at Thomas More. Point Pleasant offensive lineman Jacob Muncy signed with West Virginia State.
Gallia Academy’s Logan Blouir signed to play basketball and run track at Davis & Elkins College. Rowan County girls freshman basketball standout Haven Ford received an offer from Marshall. She already has scored 1,000 career points.
Poca basketball player Isaac McKneely unofficially visited West Virginia University on Saturday. Musselman wide receiver Blake Hartman committed to Monmouth.
BY THE NUMBERS: Looking for an astounding basketball statistic? The top five leaders in assists in the OVC were from the same boys team.
Clayton Thomas of Fairland led with 3.8 per game and was followed by teammates Jacob Polcyn, Jordan Williams, Aiden Porter and Gavin Hunt.
Hunt also led the OVC in steals, at 2.4 per game. South Point’s Chance Gunther topped the conference in scoring at 18.7 points per contest. Miles Shipp of Portsmouth was the OVC’s leading rebounder with 7.8 per game.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Vinson’s boys won the Wayne County basketball championship for the second consecutive season. Wyoming East hired Jimmy Adkins as head football coach. Morgantown hired Keyser’s Sean Biser as new head football coach.
Moorefield beat Paw Paw 91-2 in girls basketball. Wahama’s girls basketball team finished 13-11 for its first winning season since 2009-2010. Lawrence County girls basketball’s 58th District championship Thursday was the first in the history of the program.
Former Fairland football coach and Marshall University player Rashad Jackson is the new head coach at Glades Central High School in Belle Glade, Florida. Ashland’s Mark Swift was named the Kentucky 16th Region athletic director of the year. Weirton Madonna named Dan Rovira its head football coach.
Chapmanville’s boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive Cardinal Conference title. The Tigers are 50-2 in league play during that time. The Ohio High Basketball Coaches Association will honor former Ironton and South Point basketball coach Mark Lafon for winning 300 career games. The presentation will take place at halftime of the Division IV state championship game at Schottenstein Arena.
Greenup County boys basketball standout Rodrell Dryden led the state of Kentucky in rebounds this season, averaging 15.3 per game, more than a rebound per game more than No. 2 Jamison Epps of Marion County. Spring Valley plays just four home football games this season. Cabell Midland plays six.
Former Wheelersburg boys basketball star Tanner Holden of Wright State was named to the Horizon League all-freshman team. Former Fairland and Boyd County basketball star Gunner Short of the University of Rio Grande was named second-team All-River States Conference. Joey Fields is the new football coach at Herbert Hoover.