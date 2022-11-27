PEDRO, Ohio — Rock Hill nearly doubled up Green in the second quarter on its way to a 53-47 victory over Green Saturday in the high school boys basketball opener for both teams.
Noah Doddridge led the Redmen with 20 points. Brayden Adams scored 13 points and Blake Porter 10.
Levi Sampson paced the Bobcats with 16 points. Gabe McBee scored 13 and Abe McBee 12.
GREEN 10 11 12 14 — 47: Sampson 16, G. McBee 12, Blevins 0, Waddell 3, A. McBee 13, Smith 0, Knapp 3.
ROCK HILL 10 18 10 15 — 53: Doddridge 20, Griffith 3, Snavely 4, Adams 13, Cox 1, Day 2, Porter 10.
GALLIA ACADEMY 68, MEIGS 43: Kenyon Franklin scored 24 points to help the Blue Devils (1-0) by the Marauders (0-1) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Isaac Clary scored 17 points and Brody Fellure 12 for Gallia Academy. Brody Butcher, Braylor Harrison and Ethan Stewart scored eight points apiece to lead Meigs.
EASTERN-MEIGS 62, RIVER VALLEY 52: Colton Lloyd scored 17 points and Connor Nolan 15 to lead the Eagles (1-0) over the Raiders (0-1) in Reedsville, Ohio. Caunner Clay scored 12 points and Braden Bennett 10 for River Valley.
Girls basketball
EASTERN-MEIGS 53, MEIGS 51: Sydney Reynolds scored 20 points to help the Eagles beat the Marauders.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.