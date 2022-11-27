The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221128-hds-hs roundup.jpg

Rock Hill’s boys basketball team huddles during a timeout in its game with Green Friday in Pedro, Ohio.

 Submitted photo

PEDRO, Ohio — Rock Hill nearly doubled up Green in the second quarter on its way to a 53-47 victory over Green Saturday in the high school boys basketball opener for both teams.

Noah Doddridge led the Redmen with 20 points. Brayden Adams scored 13 points and Blake Porter 10.

