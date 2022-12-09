CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter on Friday propelled Rock Hill to a 59-49 win over Chesapeake on Norm Persin Court.
The Redmen entered the fourth quarter trailing 42-41, but limited Chesapeake to just two field goals late in the quarter to seal the win and improve its record to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“We just kept preaching defense and they stepped it up on the defensive end and that turned the game around,” said Rock Hill head coach Gordy Collins. “That’s what won it for us, then we hit some foul shots there down the end and that kind of sealed it for us.”
Redmen senior Noah Doddridge led all scorers with 27 points including seven in the fourth period.
Doddridge benefitted from Rock Hill’s ball movement to generate shots in the paint where he often drew contact from Chesapeake defenders.
“Noah is a senior, and I’ve had him four years and this is probably the biggest year he’s had,” Collins said. “He’s taken his biggest step forward this year.”
A late rally in the second quarter by Chesapeake (1-2, 1-1) forced a 27-27 halftime score. The Panthers then opened a seven-point lead on 3-pointer by Jacob Daniels with 3:01 left to play in the third period.
Rock Hill began to chip away at the lead immediately.
The Redmen scored eight of the game’s next 10 points to trail the Panthers 42-41 at the end of the third.
The final basket of that quarter came from Blake Porter whose field goal pulled Rock Hill to within one point. The layup sparked a 12-0 by the Redmen that lasted until 2:05 of the fourth period.
That’s when Chesapeake’s Dannie Maynard hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers’ first of two field goals during the quarter.
“The game just got away from us,” Chesapeake head coach Steven Ater said. “We didn’t guard well enough, didn’t stop the basketball, and we let them get downhill on drives and get to the free throw line.
“On the offensive end just didn’t execute. We were inefficient.”
Maynard led Chesapeake with 22 points including all seven of the Panthers’ points in the fourth quarter.
Ater said too many turnovers cost the Panthers too, but said Rock Hill’s taller lineup with Doddridge, Porter, and Brayden Adams.
Rock Hill will take the court again next Friday when the Redmen play host to arch-rival Coal Grove. Chesapeake will play again Tuesday at Portsmouth.
