HUNTINGTON -- The Los Angeles Dodgers selected former Cabell Midland High School pitcher Madison Jeffrey in the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.
The defending world champions took Jeffrey, a junior righthanded reliever with West Virginia University, in the 15th round of the 20-round Draft. He was the 462nd overall pick and the third of four Mountaineer hurlers to be drafted. In the 16th round, the Dodgers took WVU junior lefthander Adam Tulloch. On Monday, the San Diego Padres selected senior righthander Jackson Wolf in the fourth round and junior righty Ryan Bergert in the sixth.
Jeffrey learned of his selection when he heard his name called while listening to MLB.com's Draft coverage. Shortly thereafter, the Dodgers contacted him.
"I went crazy, my family went crazy," Jeffrey said. "I'm loving it. It's very surreal."
Jeffrey said he had been told L.A. planned to choose him on the third day of the Draft. When rounds 10 through 14 and all but one pick of the 15th round passed and he had heard nothing, nerves began to kick in.
"The suspense was awesome," said Jeffrey, who added that he will talk more with team officials on Wednesday to determine a signing bonus and where he will be assigned.
He likely will wind up with the Dodgers' rookie league affiliate in Camelback Ranch, Arizona, or the Single-A Great Lakes Loons in Midland, Michigan.
"Their player development program is off the charts," Jeffrey said.
A hard-throwing, 6-foot, 209-pounder, Jeffrey graduated from Cabell Midland in 2018. He features a fastball that sits 95 to 97 mph, as well as a cutter, a curve and a nascent changeup.
Jeffrey went 2-2 with a 6.75 earned run average this season. The Barboursville native struck out 28, walked 23 and allowed 21 hits in 20 innings. Opponents batted .276 with four home runs. For his college career, Jeffrey was 2-4 with a 5.79 ERA, appearing in 36 games, all in relief, with four saves. In 37 1.3 innings, he allowed 29 hits, struck out 47 and walked 37. Foes batted .213 and homered five times.
Jeffrey played in the MLB Draft League with the Morgantown-based West Virginia Black Bears this summer, going 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in nine games. He gave up 10 hits, struck out 16 and walked 10. Opponents hit .231 against him.
Jeffrey gives the Tri-State two pitchers in the Dodgers organization. Lefthanded reliever Logan Salow, who starred at Ashland High School, is with LA's Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.