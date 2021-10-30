HUNTINGTON — When Marshall senior Pedro Dolabella arrived in Huntington, he was dubbed as a talented player who needed to keep his emotions in check.
On Saturday night, Dolabella showed his growth in all aspects.
With an emotional Senior Night against South Carolina staring him in the face, Dolabella used the emotions of the night to his advantage, scoring a pair of goals while adding an assist in a 4-0 win for the No. 2-ranked Thundering Herd at Hoops Family Field.
“You never think it’s going to get to your time, but today was the time finally for me after five, four-and-a-half long years and I was pleased for the way it went,” Dolabella said.
Dolabella’s goals were the ninth and 10th of the season for him, placing him in the top-20 in the country in scoring.
Marshall led 1-0 in the 53rd minute when South Carolina’s Jordan Matthews was issued a second yellow card, resulting in a red, following a challenge on Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle.
The yellow-red evened up the sides at 10 players a piece and, for the second straight week, Marshall went to work offensively.
Dolabella’s first goal came at the 64:01 mark when Milo Yosef worked through space into the right side of the box before splitting two South Carolina defenders with a pass to the right foot of Dolabella, who buried the shot for a 2-0 lead.
Just two minutes later, the Herd found the net again when Dolabella found former high school teammate Ibrahima Diop for a goal that made it a 3-0 advantage.
Dolabella then capped the night’s scoring when he took a feed from Alexander Adjetey at the top of the box and curled a shot around South Carolina keeper Ryan Bilichuk to make it 4-nil.
Dolabella then came off to a rousing ovation from the fans who braved the rain and cold to send off the seniors in the right way.
“Today was also very special to see how strong the Herd Nation came out today, especially on this very ugly day with rain after a football game...,” Dolabella said. “I just have to thank the support of the fans.”
For the second straight match, Marshall (11-1-3, 5-0-2 C-USA) went down a man after being issued a red card.
This time, it was Vitor Dias being shown red at the 11:01 mark that put Marshall without one of its top playmakers on the pitch for the final 79 minutes.
Undaunted, Marshall scored less than a minute after Dias being shown red when Milo Yosef found Joao Souza for a goal that gave the Herd a 1-0 advantage.
“I was never worried for us,” Marshall head coach Chris Grassie said. “We were caught in transition a few times going from defending to attack. We’re comfortable, but it wasn’t pretty after the goal.”
The win sets up a match between Marshall and FIU next Friday evening in Miami that will determine the Conference USA regular season champion.