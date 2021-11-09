HUNTINGTON — Marshall senior midfielder Pedro Dolabella earned plenty of hardware on Tuesday afternoon.
Dolabella was named as Conference USA’s Player of the Year, Offensive Most Valuable Player and co-Midfielder of the Year to lead the Herd’s contingent of postseason men’s soccer accolades, as announced by the league.
“For Pedro, I’m so happy for him,” Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. “The development he has had over the course of his career is amazing. And this year, he’s really been excellent on the pitch.”
Dolabella led Conference USA in scoring with 10 goals and six assists for 26 total points. The Brazilian standout had five game-winning goals this season, which is fourth in the NCAA.
Dolabella’s nomination as the Offensive MVP marked the third straight year Marshall boasted of that award, joining Vitor Dias (2020) and Milo Yosef (2019).
As a program, the No. 4-ranked Herd earned many accolades within Conference USA on Tuesday.
Dolabella was joined by teammate Vitor Dias as the co-Midfielder of the Year for Conference USA while defender Nathan Dossantos took home Defender of the Year honors as well.
Dias was named co-Midfielder of the Year for the second straight season, finishing with five goals and five assists while making plenty happen through the middle for the Herd offense.
Dossantos, who was chosen as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, made good on those prognostications, leading the Herd to a record-long shutout streak during the latter portion of the season.
Dolabella, Dias, Dossantos and Yosef were all named to Conference USA’s First Team on Tuesday.
Honorees on the Conference USA Second Team include goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, defender Jan-Erik Leinhos and midfielders Vinicius Fernandes and Max Schneider.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
