HUNTINGTON — The Miami Dolphins fired offensive coordinator and former Marshall University quarterback Chad O’Shea on Monday.

O’Shea came to Miami from New England, where he spent 10 seasons as wide receivers coach and was part of three Super Bowl championship teams — including last year’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams. O’Shea broke into the league with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2003, and also coached with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Patriots.

The injury-riddled Dolphins were 27th in the league in yards per game and last in the NFL in rushing, averaging a mere 72.3 yards per contest.

O’Shea played for the Thundering Herd from 1991 through 1993, backing up Michael Payton, then Todd Donnan, before transferring to the University of Houston where he played in 1994 and 1995.

